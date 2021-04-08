10 years ago:
A former Forest Lake resident continued to establish himself as one of the world’s premier mushers. Ken Anderson crossed the finish line of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in ninth place. Anderson was sponsored by the United States Coast Guard and finished the race, which starts in Anchorage and goes 1,100 miles to Nome, at 12:23 a.m. in a photo finish against fellow competitor Jessie Royer.
• • • •
Peterson Companies was issued an emergency temporary occupancy permit by the Columbus City Council after a catastrophic fire 10 days prior left the Chisago City business with no shop. The fire put 71 employees out of work and the company owner, Jon Peterson, estimated the total loss to be over $2.5 million. The business took over an unoccupied property in Columbus which was formerly used by Jay Brothers Construction.
• • • •
During a public hearing, Rep. Bob Dettmer and Sen. Ray Vandeveer listened to residents of Columbus urge the two lawmakers to support the racino bill that would bring video slot machines to Running Aces Harness Park in Columbus. About 20 residents and a spokesperson for Anoka County United were present at the hearing to push legislators to approve the bill.
25 years ago:
Former Forest Lake Ranger wrestler Jason Davids put the finishing touches on an outstanding 1995-96 season by placing fifth in the NCAA Division I Championships at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Davids compiled a 34-6 record during the campaign for University of Minnesota Gopher coach J Robinson. Davids completed the year prior with a 27-12 record during his first season with the Gophers and earned a spot in his weight class by doing so. The former Ranger pinned down an All-American status with how he competed during his first two seasons.
• • • •
Festival Foods began making progress on a 15,000-square-foot expansion. The work, which included remodeling the existing store, was announced to be completed by the middle of summer. Shoppers were encouraged to look forward to the store being converted into a Rainbow Foods Store sometime in the summer after the completion of the remodeling.
• • • •
The Forest Lake eighth grade boys traveling basketball squad capped an outstanding campaign by finishing second in the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services state tournament at Champlin Park. The team brushed aside Osseo and Bloomington Jefferson before falling to Elk River in the championship matchup. Forest Lake finished the season with a record of 45-10 overall.
50 years ago:
Forest Lake Junior High School teachers were notified of their assignments and how they will be affected when the Forest Lake Area School District announced that they will begin operating two junior highs. Enrollment was expected to be 300 above capacity before the district made the decision to split the junior high. The district announced that when the new senior high building was done being built that the old high school building would be used as a junior high and be named Central Junior High.
• • • •
Ranger Jay Crawford showed grace while gliding over a hurdle during the Forest Lake track team’s first meet of the season at Centennial High School. Crawford placed first with a time of :21.7. Forest Lake, St. Anthony, and Centennial all competed in the meet as the Ranger tracksters got their first taste of outdoor competition. The Rangers prepared to compete in their spring season after starting their outdoor year strong against both St. Anthony and Centennial.
• • • •
The Long family spent their Easter visiting Richard Long’s farm. Visiting their grandfather’s farm was a tradition for Forest Lake youngsters and the Long children spent the day with puppies, an Easter bunny, and lambs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.