10 years ago:
Two big wins made for fun rides home from Stillwater for the Forest Lake boys tennis team by winning their conference opener and placing first in the Herzog Invitational two days later, which raised high hopes for their season. Forest Lake’s top three singles players all won their flights. Sophomore Dusty Boyer, seventh grader Toby Boyer and sophomore Zach Decker each went 3-0 on the day. Dusty Boyer became the first player to win four consecutive titles at the Stillwater meet and extended his winning streak to 42 matches overall.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School girls softball team was on a quest for good record, hoping to end their season in the coming month with a third straight state tournament appearance. They had a thrilling home victory over Stillwater, which kept the team perfect at 5-0. The game was deadlocked 1-1 for most of the night, but the Rangers thrilled the crowd and prevented extra innings by plating the winning run in the seventh inning.
• • • •
An anonymous benefactor stepped up to help keep open the doors of the Chisago County library, including the Wyoming Area Branch, during the summer of 2010. Due to budget constraints, Chisago County Commissioner Ben Montzka explained that the County Board was nearly $10,000 short of fully funding county library services and a local businessman offered to donate the entire amount of the shortfall to the county to keep the libraries open. Montzka stated he believes library services are especially important in the summer when young people are out of school and make use of the opportunities at the libraries.
25 years ago:
Seventeen-year-old Matt McLean, of Wyoming, took his turn at the famous wheel on “Wheel of Fortune” during teen week. By week’s end, he won $28,450 in a college annuity and an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City.
• • • •
A hovercraft was added to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Water Patrol Unit. It was a gift from an anonymous Washington County resident, and was used for rescues and searches on thin ice and open shallow water. Sheriff Jim Frank said the craft would provide a valuable service to county residents and improve their ability to assist those in need.
• • • •
Forest Lake High School claimed two state champions and 10 medals at the Minnesota state speech meet. Shawn Kislenger and Caroline Nerhus claimed those two state championship honors. Nerhus won in storytelling and Kislenger was the champion in humorous interpretation. Sam Bergstrom also claimed a second in humorous.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School girls track and field team individual athletes took home either a first or second place in 21 of the 26 events at the Forest Lake Invitational and piled up a team total of 216 points. The weather conditions were rainy, windy, snowy, and cold.
• • • •
Thanks to some 11th-hour final preparations, including parking lot patch jobs, a new grocery store, County Market, opened for business on April 26 in Forest Lake at the Lake Shoppes.
50 years ago:
Employees of Setterholm’s Fairway Supermarket in Forest Lake spent several days reducing thousands of food prices to make possible a more economical food budget for the residents of the area.
• • • •
Mac Kinnon of National Pontoon Boats made a name for himself throughout Minnesota with the largest sales reported in his area for his pontoon boats. He recorded 150 sales the previous year and was headed for 200-250 sales that year. He worked from a lot in Forest Lake, which was beginning to hum with the promise of the summer still ahead.
• • • •
Hallberg Marine in Forest Lake held a Free-For-All event during the weekend. There were free drawings, gifts, fun and money-saving deals.
• • • •
E.J. Houle Inc. in Forest Lake was offering a 20-pound bag of Golf Brand Crabgrass Killer and Fertilizer for sale at $6.95.
