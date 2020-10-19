As executive director of North Lakes Academy, I wanted to take an opportunity to share how the beginning of the year has gone. First off, I want to show gratitude and appreciation for anyone and everyone involved in making school work. The administration and staff have been working tirelessly to prepare and adapt, the students have been adjusting and showing resilience in pursuit of their educational goals, and the families have been overwhelmingly supportive and flexible in responding to the numerous challenges.
Through the first 4 weeks of school NLA has experienced so many highs of connecting with each other, the students, and the families once again. There is a strong sense of togetherness in what we all are trying to accomplish, and I do believe that the school is set-up for safety and learning to happen simultaneously, while also having a plan in place for those that made the decision to learn from home.
Though I cannot have more pride in our staff and leadership, families are truly what have made this a success. I credit them with partnering alongside NLA to show trust, ask thoughtful questions, share important information, and ultimately support their students in learning.
NLA held a community-wide information night prior to the start of school where the first large dose of information for the fall was shared. I will admit, I was nervous for the response because there was so much that was being altered and changed. The main goal of that meeting was to emphasize that decisions will be made to provide students what is needed to maintain a high quality level of learning, and as a close second what the teachers will need to maintain the ability to provide such learning. The feedback from our community was so encouraging and positive that it allowed us to pause, take a breath, and attack with vigor the remaining tasks to get ready.
As a result of those two main goals, daily schedules were changed, course offerings were altered, class procedures were reexamined, and after two weeks of hybrid learning, the upper school campus needed to shift briefly to a distance learning model to ensure safety. This has been hard. The communication is constant, and it all feels important.
I am not sure where all of this will head coming into the winter season, but I have been pleasantly surprised and ultimately grateful for our families ability to stay the course. New routines are being established and strengthened by the day and week. School work is being accomplished, feedback is being given, and learning is again at the core of how and why we do school.
No doubt there have been sacrifices made, challenges accepted, failures worked through, and still some issues to take on - but the positives that have come out of this first month vastly outweigh the negatives, and again I thank you all for your role in that. I know that NLA is not alone in the challenges we have faced - I am grateful to have strong working relationships with the other schools in our area that have allowed us all to start the year off well. I humbly ask that we all continue to support our schools by doing the things necessary to allow us to serve in person as long as possible, to strive for safety and rigor side by side, and to continue to trust in those that make the tough decisions knowing that educating kids is our reason behind all we do.
Cam Stottler is the Executive Director of North Lakes Academy.
