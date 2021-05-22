5 football players, 3 volleyball leaders earn league awards
Forest Lake boys soccer standout Carter Thiesfeld earned First Team All-Minnesota honors, highlighting a large number of local high school athletes who were honored for their performances both on and off the field this fall.
Thiesfeld, a senior forward, was named to the first team by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association after tallying 14 goals in just 11 games this season.
Thiesfeld also was named to the All-Suburban East Conference team along with fellow senior Isaiah Dresel, while three Rangers – senior Ethan Mate and Marcus Longsdorf along with junior Terek Tomas – received honorable mention on the All-SEC team.
The Forest Lake football team had seven players earn Suburban Blue All-District honors, a group led by seniors Caleb Kasa, Connor Brust, Ethan Zimmerman, Seth DuPaul and Tyler Raway. The other Rangers who were named to the all-district team were juniors Charlie Peterson and Cole Brisbois.
Honorable mention choices on the all-district team were seniors Connor Neeser and Kahler Leipzig, juniors Caleb Whitehill and Leo Kressin, and sophomore Westin Hoyt.
Zimmerman was named the team’s offensive lineman of the year while Brust was the defensive lineman of the year. Raway was Forest Lake’s defensive player of the year, Brisbois was the offensive player of the year, and Peterson was chosen as team MVP.
DuPaul and fellow senior Nathan Werner was chosen as the Rangers’ most improved player, while Cayden Christenson received the Stan Motschenbacher Award.
The Forest Lake volleyball team had six players receive honors from the Suburban East Conference, including three who were named to the All-SEC team. Seniors Maddie Demars and Katrina Yaeger were joined by sophomore Bethany Weiss on the all-league squad, while seniors Jamie Ihfe and McKenna Andrews received honorable mention, as did freshman setter Katie Brandl.
NLA standouts honored by MCAA
North Lakes Academy senior Emma Crandell and junior Briana Henaman both earned all-conference honors from the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association.
Crandell was named to the All-MCAA team in volleyball, while teammates Eva Hora and Anna Povolny received honorable mention.
Henaman was selected to the All-MCAA team in girls soccer, with Grace Timm named to the honorable mention squad.
And Matteo Sosa earned honorable mention on the MCAA’s all-conference team in boys soccer.
