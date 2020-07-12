When we last spoke in these pages, the doors to our world were slamming shut. Almost overnight, borders closed, vacations ceased, and our radius of discovery became our homes and our own backyards, literally and figuratively. Despite the world being on pause, at least temporarily, it’s worth remembering that the world is sill waiting for us to discover its wonders.
As I’ve reflected on this period of time and the lessons I’ve learned from it, I keep returning to a single refrain over and over again – the refrain that travel is indeed the only purchase we make that makes us richer. Not wealthier in the material sense, of course, but richer in the ways that count. The experiences we have while traveling, as we discover new places and try new things, help us build rich memories, grow as people, and are proven to boost our self-confidence and happiness.
Anticipation is a vital part of the travel experience, and it’s the sensation that I have missed the most over the past few months. There is something both calming and hopeful about looking forward with pleasurable anticipation to an upcoming trip. For some of us, it is simply looking forward to escaping the treadmill of daily life. For others, it’s the joy of knowing that we’ll see close friends or family soon. Whatever our motivation to travel, anticipation forms a key part the richness of the experience.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen many very hopeful signs that the world is reopening. European river cruises resumed in early June, borders are reopening, and popular travel destinations are once again welcoming guests. Even ocean cruising has started again, albeit on a limited basis. Of course, the travel industry’s focus on health and sanitation has intensified, and travelers will encounter a variety of screenings and enhanced cleanliness protocols, all designed to deliver the peace of mind that we all need to enjoy a vacation. There will be some bumps along the way, but as our own radius of discovery expands, and we encounter these types of screenings and protocols here at home, our confidence in travel will return.
So, my sense of anticipation has started to build again. My confidence in our collective ability to travel and discover – safely – has returned. Each of us will make an individual decision about when we’re ready to do so, but as we weigh new risks and realities, let’s not forget that the world and its wonders are still waiting for us to discover them!
Ted Blank is a luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders.
