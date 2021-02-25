Willard ‘Doc’ Carlson was known for going the extra mile
Willard “Doc” Carlson, a beloved local veterinarian and resident, died on Feb. 14 at the age of 89.
After having been laid off from her job of 17 years, Cindy Turbeville saw an ad for a position at Carlson’s veterinary office and applied. With no experience, she interviewed for the position with nothing but a common love for animals that was shared by Carlson.
Despite Turbeville having no experience, Carlson hired her on and taught her everything she needed to know for the job. During the three years that she worked for Carlson, her golden retriever came down with heartworms and Carlson treated the animal at no charge to her. Turbeville was even able to bring her furry friend to work with her on days that she was in the office. Later in the animal’s life, on Easter morning, Turbeville found her dog on her deck with a dislocated hip. She brought her pet to Doc and asked him what she should do. On that Easter Sunday, Carlson comforted Turbeville as she said goodbye to her beloved pet.
“Doc had a heart of gold,” Turbeville said. “I will never forget the time I spent with Doc.”
Coming to Forest Lake
Growing up on a farm in Barnum, Carlson seemed to be destined for the life of a veterinarian. He attended college at the University of Minnesota, where he met his first wife, Shirley Carlson, while obtaining his degree to become a veterinarian. The two would have three children together.
After graduating, the Carlsons moved where Doc would be able to find work in Forest Lake.
“Back then, you know you kind of looked where there was a need for a veterinarian,” Bruce Carlson, Doc’s son, said. “This was a good area in the Forest Lake area that needed a veterinarian.”
While Doc was a small town farm boy, Shirley was a city lover, so Forest Lake was a happy medium.
It was in Forest Lake that Doc would make a name for himself by opening his small and large animal practices. Doc was known for always working and helping others, according to those who knew him. He ended up building his office for his clinic onto his house.
After Shirley died in 1969, Doc attended a family retreat through church where he met his second wife, Jeanette, who had three children herself. In 1970, the two married and would go on to spend the next 50 years together.
“It was a real blended family back when blended families weren’t the thing,” Bruce said. “We said we were one of the original Brady Bunches back then and made it work really well.”
When the two married, both families moved in together in Doc’s house in Forest Lake; he built on an extension to the house so that they had enough room for all of the children.
Conservationist efforts
When Bruce was young, his father purchased land in the Forest Lake area.
“My dad needed something to keep us boys busy and he had farming in his bones,” Bruce said. “He actually sold his large animal practice to somebody else and maintained his small animal practice.”
The land that Doc purchased throughout Chisago and Washington counties was farmed by Bruce and his brothers throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s before Doc began to work on developing the land, which was inevitably one of his goals when he purchased it.
Doc worked on many different developments in the Forest Lake area and was key in helping develop the Sunrise Trails development in North Branch.
“That was farmland that we farmed, as well as woods, and he was way ahead of his time,” Bruce said. “There are huge lots, there are all kinds of green space ... and still to this day, it’s probably the nicest development in Chisago County.”
The development was such a success that in 2003 Doc and Jeanette won Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist award and the Chisago Soil and Water Conservationist award for the work that they did with the land.
Missions work
When he was away from his business, Doc would often be found at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake where he was a longtime member.
With Faith Lutheran, Doc and Jeanette would spend years doing mission work in Tanzania, helping build and finance hospitals and clinics.
“They kept going there until they couldn’t go there any longer because they were too old,” Bruce said. “So I don’t know how many times they went there, but it was many times.”
However, even though they couldn’t travel, they still did all they could to help and serve while at home.
Doc would use his space he built onto his house when he married Jeanette to host those who needed a place to stay.
“When all us boys moved out, he hosted a lot of families: people from Africa, pastors, you name it,” Bruce said. “There was always somebody at my parent’s house, either from their missions work or just somebody that needed a place to stay.”
In 2003 Doc and Jeanette were also be awarded a human rights award from the Forest Lake Human Rights Commission for the work that they did in their community and abroad.
Rain or shine
According to those who knew him, it was in Doc’s nature to give back to the community and help others as much as he could. Like Turbeville, many in Forest Lake can remember Doc always being willing to help no matter the day of the year.
Caroline Marie was 8 years old when her cat went missing after escaping its cat-carrier. The feline had been missing for weeks when Marie’s family received a call from Doc, on Christmas Eve, that he had been leaving out food and water for her and had found her.
Kathy Bystrom was neighbors with Doc when he still lived at the original house he built in Forest Lake. During that time, Bystrom’s family had a Chihuahua named Taco who was known to get into bad behavior. One night Taco had gotten into a fight with another dog and was left severely injured. Despite it being long past clinic hours, Doc answered the Bystrom family’s call.
“Doc answered the door as he always did,” Bystrom said. “The immediate ‘Now what did he do?’ look on Doc’s face shifted to one of grave concern when he saw the blood-soaked towel.”
Taco needed surgery to fix the damage that had been done in the skirmish with the bigger dog and eventually did make a recovery.
“Doc’s calm and reassuring manner, one we’d come to know so well, made me feel better,” Bystrom said. “I knew we were leaving him in very competent hands.”
For many in the Forest Lake area, Doc made an impact through his generosity, love for animals, and his success as a conservationist.
“He would do what he needed to do to help somebody out and he was really generous that way,” Bruce said. “No matter what they brought in, raccoons or skunks, you name it.”
Willard is preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley; son, Eric Carlson; brothers Kenneth Carlson and Lloyd Carlson; sister, Dolores Asproth; grandson, Chris Roman; daughter-in-love, Mindy Roman; son-in-law, Conrad Martinez.. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanette; sons, Alan (Diane) Carlson, Bruce (Joy) Carlson, Bill (Janice) Roman, Scott (Sue) Roman; daughter, Barb Martinez; sister, Lois Johnson; daughter-in-love, Betty Bender; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grand children.
