This year’s best were both thoughtful and entertaining
2019 was a year of contrasts for film. While many of the year’s acclaimed movies, even a few that achieved commercial success, had thoughtful things to say about relationships, race, or particularly class, 2019 also seemed like the year in which corporate entertainment monoliths took over — particularly Disney, which bought Fox, concluded the latest chapters of its Star Wars and Marvel sagas and made a boatload of cash on a variety of arguably soulless sequels and live action remakes.
The Forest Lake Times writers’ favorite films of the year have a foot in both worlds. Some were smash hits, while others were smaller, but these were the movies that entertained us most while imparting sometimes thoughtful, sometimes acerbic statements on topics as diverse as family, entitlement, and revenge.
Hannah’s list
1. Frozen II
I must admit, I wasn’t much of a fan of “Frozen” compared to most of the world at that time, but “Frozen II” blew me out of its icy water. It’s difficult to make a sequel rise above its predecessor, but there was such a compelling story and exquisitely written songs that I couldn’t wait to get back into the theater to watch it again. The original “Frozen” is one of Disney’s first princess stories more about familial love than romantic love, and “Frozen II” builds on that theme, in addition to showing what it means to stand up for convictions and morals despite what could be dire consequences. But what takes “Frozen II” over the top is its far superior music, written and composed by husband-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and performed flawlessly by Broadway powerhouses Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff. Josh Gad is even funnier as an older snowman Olaf experiencing new depths of emotion and Kristen Bell’s Anna gets a much deeper storyline than in the first film as she grapples with the idea of change. Gad and Bell both have their own songs perfectly matched to their voices as well.
2. Avengers: Endgame
Ever since the original “Avengers” came out in 2012, I’ve been hooked on the Marvel superhero films. “Endgame” is part two of one of the biggest productions in the franchise’s history and it picks up after the superhero team couldn’t stop bad guy Thanos from snapping his fingers to cause a worldwide vanishing of half of the earth’s population. Most of the Avengers have moved on with their lives, either in grief or acceptance, but some haven’t given up the fight to bring those who died in “the snap” back to life. Together, they are able to figure out a way to do so, but it costs them nearly everything — including, for one famous figure, his life. One of the greatest things about this particular film is its comedic timing, like stuffing from a taco being blown out of its shell or a sad, pudgy, out-of-his-element Thor. But what makes “Endgame” worth its salt in every manner is the depth of each of the characters’ story lines. We feel connected to them throughout the intricately woven plot.
3. The Hustle
It was a comedy I wasn’t sure was going to be funny at all. However, being such a fan of both Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway, I picked it up and was more than pleasantly surprised. Josephine Chesterfield (Hathaway), a high-brow conwoman, keeps running into Penny Rust (Wilson), a conwoman who is her opposite. Though the two are hardly able to stand one another, Rust convinces Chesterfield that they should team up to con a wealthy tech executive while in the south of France. The movie plays on Wilson’s usual brand of slapstick and dumb humor while simultaneously poking fun at it. Hathaway’s portrayal of Chesterfield’s sophistication, cunning ways, and snark are what make the pair dynamically hilarious. Beyond the humor, the movie had some great plot twists as the two attempt to get the money and part ways.
Ryan’s list
1. Knives Out
The most fun to be had at the movies this year, “Knives Out” is a meticulously crafted potboiler detective story, an obvious nod to Agatha Christie’s Poirot books that is leaps and bounds better than the most recent direct adaptation of the same. The central mystery, revolving around the strange death of a crime novelist on the evening of his 85th birthday, is loopy and juicy and fun, and the star-studded cast came to ham it up in the most delightful way.
The fluff of the story – and, for the most part, the subject matter – belies the care in which writer-director Rian Johnson put the film together. Scarcely an action occurs or a line is spoken that does not have some import on either the movie’s central enigma or its narrative conceits, and the exposition – of which there is quite a bit – is handled so deftly that it becomes the centerpiece of some of the film’s most entertaining moments. Is it too cute, too neat, that every detail fits together in some way that can be explained later? Perhaps, but it’s satisfying as all get-out.
2. Cold Pursuit
This is one of the first movies I saw this year, and I can’t stop thinking about it. Is it the dark, off-kilter, decidedly non-American way director Hans Petter Moland balances tones of black comedy and quiet crime thriller as he adapts his own Norwegian film about a snowplow driver seeking revenge for his son’s murder? Is it the subversion of Liam Neeson’s persona as an aging action star? Is it just all the dumb nicknames the movie can’t stop giving its endless parade of cartel henchmen?
It’s all of those, a little bit, but I think ultimately it’s the film’s meditation on the stupidity of all it portrays: revenge, bigotry, status – even, at times, self-identity. These things, “Cold Pursuit” tells us, are vulgar pastimes, pursued by equally vulgar men with a puffed-up sense of their own abilities. Their best-laid plans are thwarted, mostly on accident, by a regular Joe from a beautifully shot but otherwise nondescript Colorado town – who soon realizes he doesn’t even know what he’s doing.
3. JoJo Rabbit
“JoJo Rabbit’s” biggest failure is in its marketing. Calling the movie an “anti-hate satire” is both impenetrable and seemingly not an indication of what writer-director Taika Waititi cared about doing.
“JoJo Rabbit” is set in Nazi Germany during the waning days of World War II, focusing on a little boy (Roman Griffin Davis) who has turned to the Hitler Youth for identity in the absence of his father. He has so focused his identity on the unquestioning acceptance of Nazi propaganda that he has created an imaginary friend version of Hitler himself (played by Waititi) who is significantly more chilled-out than his real-life counterpart.
Though the script and execution walks the line of being too twee for the subject matter throughout, “JoJo” succeeds thanks to two elements. The first is subtle yet magnetic performance by Thomasin McKenzie as a Jewish girl the titular JoJo finds hiding in his attic. The second is its often humorous, often mundane portrayal of how quickly people will unquestionably adapt their belief system to what they’re told, no matter how abhorrent. The film doesn’t always directly engage with its subject matter, but even when playing on the edges, it’s disquieting.
