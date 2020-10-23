This time of year, seniors in high schools begin submitting their early applications to colleges. Students at Lakes International Language Academy often ask me for a letter of recommendation, and it’s my pleasure to support their postsecondary aspirations. Usually I know what I’m going to write about without much hesitation. I’m familiar with most every student by the time they graduate.
Then recently, the University of North Carolina specifically asked for comments on the student’s character and requested that my reference letter include “a statement that addresses the applicant’s potential success within and contributions to a college community.”
I paused—not because I couldn’t think of what to say, but because I had so much to say!
LILA is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School with a focus on second-language acquisition and character development. We guide students through inquiry-based learning to become engaged global citizens. We deliver the academic content required by the state of Minnesota and IB, in Spanish or Chinese in grades K-5. We also work at every grade level to strengthen attributes that cannot be measured on any standardized test, such as compassion, listening, curiosity, and open-mindedness. We also emphasize contributions and participation at every level of community, from the family and school to city, state, nation, and world.
Over the years, LILA has won 17 state and national character development awards for our best practices. We believe more than ever that instilling a sense of respect and consideration for community is important to bridging differences and building stronger relationships as scholars and citizens. COVID-19 has pushed LILA’s staff to evaluate and reinforce our approaches to community education and character development, so that even when students are on a remote learning day, teachers promote integrity, thoughtfulness, and empathy.
I’m proud of the exceptional work our staff has done at every step of the way through this pandemic crisis to ensure our students are gaining the academic skills and knowledge they need while maintaining high standards of language instruction and social and emotional learning. I’m especially proud of our resilient and flexible students who continue to grow as learners and as community members. And I’m grateful to our families and community partners who support LILA’s educational mission.
I believe every LILA graduate leaves our school with character traits that positively contribute to their communities. They are the people committed to making a difference in this world—exactly the kind of student today’s colleges hope to attract.
