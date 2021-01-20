I remember seeing the trailer for this movie when I was 13 and being so interested in it but never getting the chance to go and see it.
Well, I am glad that I did not see it when I was 13, because now, at 21, I feel that I got more out of it than I would have at a younger age.
“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” follows Life magazine negative assetts director Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) who has been working in his position for 16 years. Mitty is not someone who speaks up for himself or even does what he wants; instead, he finds himself daydreaming and trying to wink at a girl who works in his building through eHarmony.
Throughout the first few scenes of the movie, you find out who Mitty is as a person and the level at which his day dreams are contolling his life, which sets up the main story very well. At one point, Mitty finds a book for documenting his travels while helping his mother move. It was given to him by his late father and sat empty. This does a very obvious job of showing that he has not done anything with his life but work the same job he always has.
It isn’t until he can’t find the photo for the magazine’s final cover that he has no choice but to face his fears and track down the photographer, leading him down a crazy adventure where he travels to Greenland, fights a shark, and longboards in Iceland to name a few things.
Mitty, at the beginning of the film, doesn’t know who he is and is struggling to find his own voice. Instead of speaking up for himself he instead imagines fights that leave him getting made fun of because he is zoning out.
Just when you think his adventure is over and he is not going to be able to finish what he set out to do, he gets right back up and doesn’t give in.
By the end of the film, Mitty knows who he is and what he wants in life. His character does not even look or act like the person who you see in the first 30 minutes.
Watching him find his voice and find out who he is, makes me rethink my whole life: “Should I go jump out of a helicopter?”
Getting to see him travel the world makes me wish that the COVID-19 pandemic was over and that I could run through an airport terminal without a mask on. It makes me want to skateboard down a mountain in Iceland or climb the Himalayas.
The point of the movie is that you should never give up on yourself or what you want to do in life just because someone else does. Instead of wasting your time daydreaming about the things that you want to accomplish, just simply go out and accomplish them.
The message given at the end of the film comes quickly, but I feel relates to us now more than ever. Without spoiling, one character shares that sometimes they like to simply remember the moment that they are witnessing without capturing it. In such a digital age where everyone is trying to record every moment, it is important to remember to enjoy some moments with our own eyes.
Stiller has been one of my favorite actors since I can remember going to see “Night at the Museum” in elementary school. His acting in this movie makes me want to throw three different fisherman’s sweaters in a rucksack and take off for some foreign country.
If you are wishing that you could travel the world right now but can’t, this is an amazing movie to watch and is worth your time. “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” is currently available on Hulu at the base subscription.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.