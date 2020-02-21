For many years, I have been asked when the school district would replace the high school track and improve the athletic field. While the needs are significant, the answer was obvious: School building and classroom improvements were a much greater priority than improving outdoor athletic and physical education spaces. We had buildings with antiquated heating and ventilation systems, outdated instructional space, and leaking roofs. Furthermore, we had a local operating referendum that had not been increased in over 13 years, resulting in insufficient general operating revenues to support educational programs. Consequently, we were facing annual budget reductions leading to larger class sizes and fewer opportunities for students.
Thankfully, the community passed a bond referendum in 2015 that provided finance resources to improve all school buildings across the district. With these resources, the district improved school safety, updated heating and ventilation systems, and enhanced learning spaces in every school. In 2018, the community passed an annual $5.5 million operating referendum that provides vital educational operating resources, enabling the district to invest in smaller class sizes, updated instructional materials, and instructional supports for students.
With these essential priorities in place, the school district is now able to consider ways to improve the outdoor high school athletic and physical education spaces.
A little background might be helpful. Close to 2,000 students use the outdoor spaces for physical education and more than 800 student athletes use the track and field for after-school activities including track and field, soccer, lacrosse, football and other sports. In addition, these spaces are heavily used by community groups and youth athletics.
The high school has not held a home track meet in over 20 years because the track is in disrepair. The athletic field has very poor drainage, an uneven surface, and a severe pitch that is not seen in any other high school facility in the metro area. The bleachers are not ADA compliant and visitor bleachers must be rented annually.
Earlier this fall, a 25-member community task force gathered to study the issues and consider options for improving the high school outdoor facilities. The purpose of the task force was to make a recommendation to the school board that addressed the major improvement needs and that did not use general education resources or raise property taxes.
At the Feb. 6 school board meeting, the board approved the task force recommendation to improve the high school athletic and physical education spaces. These improvements include a new nine-lane track, new track and field event spaces, a new synthetic turf athletic field, new softball field and practice space to replace fields lost with the construction of the expanded high school parking lot and field house, new home bleachers on the west side of the field, and additional site improvements. The synthetic field will enable the high school to hold over 100 events each year with endless use for team practices. The current grass surface is limited to approximately 40 events a year.
This is an exciting time for the school district and the community. The more urgent priorities have been addressed and we are now in a position to make these necessary improvements. By exercising patience and carefully planning of taxpayer’s resources, this project will not increase local property taxes. When completed in the summer of 2021, the new track and athletic fields will be an added source of pride for students, the district and the community.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
