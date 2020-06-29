As an authorized PreK-12 International Baccalaureate school, Lakes International Language Academy meets the Minnesota State education standards and the rigorous curriculum requirements of the IB program. We see some overlap between them; our English language arts (reading, writing, speaking), mathematics, social studies, and science objectives are aligned. So how are we different? What do we offer as a public charter school that’s different and valuable to our community? Besides our Spanish and Chinese immersion, LILA’s fully committed to the IB program.
It’s not a cookie-cutter curriculum. Our teachers work hard to create units of inquiry that meet expectations for both the State and IB. IB pushes us to look at our community and our world, and integrate learning from multiple subject areas within the unit framework. LILA staff must broaden our approach to teaching, emphasizing a global perspective, second-language instruction for all students, and social emotional learning. SEL is perhaps the most significant differentiator—and most powerful for its lasting impact.
Think of SEL as the backbone of character development. According to a 2016 IB blog post, “Enhancing social and emotional competencies includes improving self-esteem and developing empathy and respect for each other.”
LILA instructors use morning meetings to encourage students to practice speaking and listening. These experiential opportunities provide students a safe place to express themselves, ask questions, and celebrate successes.
Emotional intelligence builds students’ ability to identify and manage emotions, set goals, negotiate challenges, and handle change—all of which leads to more positive behavior in the classroom and resilience in the real world.
To help students transfer this knowledge to their everyday lives, we introduce an Action Cycle model in the elementary grades that asks them to identify a problem or question, research solutions or answers, consider actions for sharing that knowledge, and, following implementation, reflect how the actions could be improved next time. (The approach is similar to the engineering design process, and, not surprisingly, our upper school students in grades 6-10 must take design as part of the IB program.)
The Action Cycle, which fully embraces SEL, is integral to our school community. Years ago, LILA adopted schoolwide Action Statements for students and staff, which reflect our commitment to the approach:
Think for myself
Think about others
Think beyond today
How does that work in the classroom? For example, during LILA’s third-grade unit of inquiry about civilizations, students in Xiaogong Pan’s class explored different cultures around the world. He said, “One student went home and reflected on his own family’s culture. His heritage is Lithuanian. He wanted to know more. He had questions. On his own, he investigated the country and created a project about Lithuania. Finally, he presented the project (in Chinese) to the whole class during our Morning Meeting.”
We see similar SEL-based action at the upper school, too. Most recently, some LILA students and graduates have used their knowledge to take action about social issues, such as racism. They’ve led or been involved with Black Lives Matter protests in Forest Lake and elsewhere.
SEL promotes self-discovery, goal-setting, and confidence. Research shows that it helps generate a healthy learning environment, the kind that leads to greater academic progress. However, SEL can’t be graded or scored. You’ve probably heard the definition of character is “how you behave when no one is looking.” That’s what’s challenging about emotional intelligence. How can we grade students’ blossoming self-esteem or their empathy toward someone who looks, acts, or worships differently than they do?
As a school, we believe that SEL is essential—as essential as reading and math—if our students are to become thoughtful, competent, and compassionate global citizens. That’s at the core of LILA’s unique learning experience that we offer preschoolers through grade 12. It’s what makes LILA a strong school and a strong community partner.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
