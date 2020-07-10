This past week I spent a lot of time in the car. I took a solo two-day trip up the north shore of Lake Superior, slowly making my way up to Grand Portage Falls and back home again for coverage of Forest Lake’s Independence Day celebrations. Less than 12 hours later, I made my way north to my grandparents’ farm for a late-afternoon Fourth of July celebration. In total, I drove over 800 miles in the span of four days, so I’ve had a lot of time to review my road trip music. While I have many favorites, here are eight songs on my own road trip playlist that might add a little flavor to yours.
“No Cars Go” by Arcade Fire
This song by the Canadian indie rock band is probably one of the more popular songs on this list, but I’d still take a guess this won’t be known by many who read this. It just begs to be one of the firsts on your road trip playlist with its driving guitar melody and kicking drum beat — just watch your speed while listening to this song; it’s easy to let your lead foot go wild.
“Helicopter” by Branches
I came across this indie band while surfing the music website Bandcamp for new tunes and loved their folksy sound. “Helicopter” became a favorite by its pumping beat and fun banjo background, which builds on itself, while the lyrics are poetic and use imagery of a backwoods trip.
“Changing” by The Airborne Toxic Event
The piano synthesizer and electric guitar intro to this song is perhaps one of the most unique and quirky openings to a soft rock song I’ve ever heard, and its unique rhythms makes this song top nearly every road trip playlist I have. It’s a great jam to sway your head and pump your fist in the air while cruising with your windows down.
“Gravel Lines” by Amy Seeley
Singer/songwriter Amy Seeley, who is now Amy Messenger and goes by the artist name of Sainte Olympia, has a soft, wistful voice and gentle fingers on the piano. Sometimes the best music is just a simple voice and a piano, and Seeley produces some raw and stirring thoughts in the simplicity of “Gravel Lines.” This is the perfect song to take a slow drive down a country road in the fall.
“Kingdom of Your Own” by Matthew And The Atlas
The backwoods sound of a banjo and harmonica meets a solo gritty voice in this song, but the addition of a small choir singing in the background is what adds depth to this song’s melody. It’s a slow build, with over half of the song taking its time meandering along the melody line, but just past the halfway mark, the banjos start building before a chorus of “ooo’s.” You won’t be able to keep yourself from singing along before it quickly puts on the breaks to a slow ending.
“No Hill Too High” by Emilie Mover
Mover’s pop voice is soft and simple, but sweet and spunky. What makes this song unique is the instrumentation, which includes a ukulele and at one point chorus of trumpets, and the whistle that bookends the song is ethereal.
“Anywhere We Go” by Kaptan
Kaptan has a lakeside drive pop sound, and “Anywhere We Go” would be a great middle-of-the-drive tune to stick your hand out of the window and feel the wind rush through the car.
“End of the Road” by Tyler Burkum
It would be a shame if I failed to include at least one Minnesota indie artist on this list, and Ty Burkum takes that spot. (He’s also a former guitarist for the ‘90s Christian rock band Audio Adrenaline, a band I loved in my high school and college years.) “End of the Road” is a sweet love song with just little more than just a banjo and Burkum’s voice. It’s slow and sweet and the perfect melody to sing along with a significant other as you’re cruising up Highway 61.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.