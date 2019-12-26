Here we are again, meeting in this space in the last issue before Jolabokaflod. Icelandic for “Christmas book flood,” that milelong and hard-to-pronounce word refers to Icelanders’ Dec. 24 tradition of exchanging books and then reading them for the rest of the night while waiting for midnight to bring the big day around. For those of us who do such things, we should be coming to the finish line of our Goodreads Reading Challenges – I set my goal at 40 this year, and I guess you’d say I’m at 39 1/2 right now, working toward the end of my 40th and final book. I think I’ll make it!
Maybe you stand a few books short of your goal, however, and are looking for a quick read or two to get caught up. I can offer one recommendation of a true classic that, at around 150 pages or so depending on the edition, can be read in the space of a few days, or a single day if you’re feeling adventurous.
That recommendation is “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway. In some ways, the title says it all: A poor, aging and struggling fisherman takes off in a rickety boat and gets driven into the open ocean. While he’s adrift, he hooks the largest fish in the world, a fish that would sell for enough money to completely change his life and fortunes. To reel it in, though, he has to fight for days on end, locked in a sleepless, mano a mano (or I suppose, mano a pescado) struggle that takes all of his strength and all of his knowledge of angling techniques. The battle is all the more affecting because the man cannot actually see his animal opponent, and for most of the battle, he doesn’t even quite know what he’s fighting with.
Typical of Hemingway, there is much that floats just below the surface, and I suppose that can probably be taken more literally here than in his other books. As the battle between fish and fisherman rages on, the man’s struggle becomes an allegory for the struggle of humanity in general, and also, as exactly one sentence in the book makes clear, a metaphor for the tribulations, execution and resurrection of Jesus. The book asks a few deep philosophical questions, but only a few, since it’s only so long, and the story can be read, if the reader prefers, as a simple but entertaining story of a guy fighting a fish. It’s surprisingly appropriate to the Christmas season, as observed in modernity, in that way: Some people see it as a deeply solemn religious holiday, others as a purely materialistic, commercialist enterprise, and most slot in somewhere in between. You may have heard of the viral argument over whether “Die Hard” kind of accidentally counts as a Christmas movie, but I may be the first person to raise a similar question about “The Old Man and the Sea.” If nothing else, should you find the close presence of your relatives unbearable, this book is the perfect escape: Deep enough to sink into but short enough to finish between now and the part where you get the presents.
I won’t give away too much, but eventually our fisherman hero reels in the giant fish. It is so large it will not fit in his tiny boat, so he has to lash it to the side for the long, long journey back to land. This exposes it to the sharks and other hungry creatures in the sea, which start to come up and take bites out of the fish, their attacks described in Hemingway-esque understatement as “bumps.” Our hero is worn out and starving after his long journey out to sea and his battle with the fish, so his attempt to get back to land alive and with the fish in a salable condition marks round two of his tribulations.
Will our hero make it back home, and even if he does, will he have anything left of his fish to sell? If the sharks eat his entire fish, is it even worth it to survive the journey at all? Well, I won’t spoil it. You’ll just have to read the book – and you can in a day or two, so you won’t have to wait too long to find out. You’ll be one book closer to your Goodreads goal, and perhaps a little wiser after finishing this quick but contemplative read.
Brad O’Neil is the sports editor of the Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at brad.oneil@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.