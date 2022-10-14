During election season, national and statewide elections tend to garner a lot of attention, and rightfully so. This fall, in the flood of political ads and campaign literature for larger elections, don’t lose sight of our local elections. Local boards and councils, including the Forest Lake Area School Board election, are profoundly important in shaping the directions and culture of cities, towns and school districts.
Our school board is comprised of seven elected board members and each member is elected to a four-year term. The board has staggered terms so that three school board seats are up for election this year and the other four board positions will be up for election in two years.
The three seats up for election in November are presently held by Alex Keto, Kate Luthner, and Jill Landstrom. None of these board members are seeking another term and will not be on the school board ballot this year. I would like to express my gratitude for the dedicated and selfless service each of these board members have given to Forest Lake Area Schools. We are better because of their visionary leadership.
Seven community members have filed to run for election to fill these three school board seats. The seats are at-large and are not tied to a geographic area of the district. Therefore, each voter will have the opportunity to cast three votes, one for each seat. The community members who have filed for these three school board seats include Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, April Eagan, Luke Hagglund, Laura Ndirangu, Todd Proulx and Curt Rebelein.
The top three vote earners from these candidates will be elected to the school board, with their term beginning in January. They will join a dedicated group of public servants who set the course for our community schools.
The school board is responsible for setting the district’s budget and approving district expenditures. The school board is the hiring authority for the district and approves personnel recommendations. The school board approves all district policies and the policies drive the management and daily operation of the school district.
School boards do all their official work in public and are governed by open meeting laws. School board meetings are broadcast live and anyone is welcome to view or to attend in person. While their work is not often visible to the public, the school board’s role is vital to the governance and operation of the school district.
School board members also represent the school district in the community and beyond. They are the public face of our school district, they hear feedback from constituents and work to ensure that the school district meets the needs of our students and our community. They are our students’ biggest fans, attending games, concerts, academic fairs and many other school activities to experience and celebrate the successes our students achieve every day.
During this election season, you can hardly turn a corner in the community without seeing political yard signs. For the school board election, and all elections, I encourage voters to look beyond the yard signs and study each candidate, getting to know what type of leader they will be before you make your choice. Early absentee voting is already available. Please vote in this important election.
Steve Massey is the superintendent of the Forest Lake Area School District.
