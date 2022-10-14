During election season, national and statewide elections tend to garner a lot of attention, and rightfully so. This fall, in the flood of political ads and campaign literature for larger elections, don’t lose sight of our local elections. Local boards and councils, including the Forest Lake Area School Board election, are profoundly important in shaping the directions and culture of cities, towns and school districts. 

Our school board is comprised of seven elected board members and each member is elected to a four-year term. The board has staggered terms so that three school board seats are up for election this year and the other four board positions will be up for election in two years. 

Load comments