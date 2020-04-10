I went to the woods on a Sunday afternoon to enjoy fresh air, warm sun reaching through frostbitten air, and no other humans in sight. For the dog, it was just like any other day. She had no idea that the world was turning upside down as she galloped across the blackened prairie, still charred from a late fall burn. We followed an unmarked trail into the woods, tiptoed around patches of ice still clinging to the tops of the cliffs, and made our way down to clear rushing water, alive – very alive – at the bottom of the gorge.
In spite of a marauding virus, closed schools, closed everything, it appears that spring is still doing her thing, the same as she’s done year, after year, after year. The first green we found was the moss on rocks and logs, growing lush and extravagant like a psychedelic shag carpet. Next, we spotted green leaves of watercress poking out of the water. It grows in clear, cold springs and can be harvested and eaten, similar to arugula. Finally, we discovered the best prize of all – a scarlet cup mushroom, folded gracefully upon a log like a flower in bloom. Scarlet cup (Sarcoscypha austriaca) grow in eastern hardwood forests and are one of the first mushrooms to appear in the early spring. Don’t eat them but do enjoy their beauty.
Because we’ll be home for a while, and because it is definitely spring, many people are ready to get gardening. Here are a few tips for what you should and shouldn’t do at this time of year.
What not to do:
•Don’t rush to rake leaves out of your garden beds or cut down dead stems. In the early weeks of spring, many pollinators and beneficial insects are still in diapause (insect hibernation), which means the adults and pupae are sleeping underneath leaf litter and inside of dead plant stems. Waiting until the daytime temperatures are consistently above 50° will give these insects a chance to emerge before their winter homes are cast away. If you do cut down stems, bundle and pile them loosely at the edge of the woods or a quiet corner of your yard to allow the insects time to emerge later this spring.
•Don’t trim oak branches or dig near oak trees in your yard. April, May and June are typically high risk months for oak wilt, a fungal disease that kills thousands of oak trees every year. Wounded trees risk infection within 15-min of cutting if the wound is not immediately covered with shellac (preferable) or a water-based paint.
•Don’t rake or fertilize your lawn. Right now, most lawns are still soft and the grass is just beginning to grow. Raking will injure the grass and create bare patches for weed seeds to grow. Adding fertilizer too early in the spring encourages the grass to grow during a time when it should be slow or dormant.
Instead, do this:
•Start seeds indoors. Early April is the perfect time to start tomato seeds indoors. If you’d prefer to plant seeds directly outdoors, the following can be planted in late April: asparagus (crowns), beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage (early), carrots, cauliflower, collards, kale, lettuce, onion, parsley, peas, potatoes, and spinach. Onion and rhubarb plants can also be planted outdoors in late April.
•Rake and shovel up leaves and gunk along your curb line and near storm drains. During the winter and early spring, piles of soggy leaves, mixed with sand, salt and other debris can clog storm drains and cause localized flooding when it rains. This gunk also contain high amounts of phosphorus and chloride that can harm nearby lakes and rivers. Go to Adopt-a-Drain.org to claim the storm drain nearest you and see who else in your neighborhood is helping to keep our water clean.
•Take an online class…or three. Many organizations are offering free online workshops during the COVID-19 shut-down. Here are a few to choose from:
•Minnesota Extension: Intro to Bumblebee Identification — April 14, 9am-noon; May 27, 1-4 pm; or May 29, 1-4 pm. https://extension.umn.edu/event/introduction-bumble-bee-identification-webinars
oEast Metro Water Resource Education Program: Planting for Pollinators — Apr. 28 and May 4 (6-8pm); Landscaping for Wildlife – Apr. 23 (6:30-7:30pm). www.mnwcd.org/events
oEARTH CHAPTERS Brown Bag Lunches: Join Pollinator Friendly Alliance for twice-weekly presentations about ecology, conservation, gardening and habitat. Tuesdays @ 1:00 PM: April 7, April 14, April 21, April 28; Thursdays @ 1:00 PM: April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30. www.pollinatorfriendly.org/events
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water.
