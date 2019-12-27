There was a lot of athletic excitement in Forest Lake over the past decade, such that it would be next to impossible to cover all of it in just a few pages. The fact that we can’t include everything, however, should not prevent us from taking a look at some of the highlights, under 10 different headings. These are not meant to be ranked in any order (the order was actually determined by a randomizing app), so if you have a favorite memory from the period 2010-19, we will not claim something else as No. 1.
We hope all Ranger fans, Husky fans and Dragons fans had a wonderful Christmas, and we wish you a happy new year. Local teams will surely provide plenty of highlights in the 20s, so before we step into that decade, let’s take a last look back at some of what they accomplished in the 10s. Part 1 is below; Part 2 will run next week.
Girl power in the class of 2019
The Forest Lake class of 2019 wasn’t around for the “Girl Power” movement of the 1990s, but boy, did this group bring it back in a big way. Girls sports reached a new peak when this class stepped up to the varsity level, as exemplified best by the sweep of six straight section titles and state tournament trips won by the volleyball, basketball and softball teams in the schools years of 2017-18 and 2018-19. Right-side hitter, guard and outfielder Lindsey Johnson was the individual exemplar of the class’s talent as a member of all three programs. The full list of girls who contributed to one or two of those Ranger squads is too long to print, but includes memorable names like Kaitlyn Bakke, Claire Bakkestuen, Angela Denney, Abigail Groeneweg, Lexie Hultman, Abby Leach, Maddy Rice, Ava Schmoll and Kenzie Stumne. Ranger 2019 stars who led other teams to state include Regan Duffy (cross-country and Nordic skiing); Brooke Odland, Emma Schaefer and Megan Crawford (golf); Lindsey Biebl and Alise Ostercamp (synchronized swimming) and Allie Christenson (bowling), to say nothing of those who qualified for state in an individual sport – or two, as Sofia Dodge did in gymnastics and track – diver Taylor Ritchot, all-state trackster Jen Valley... the list went on and on for the class of 2019, and plenty of college coaches are now happy to have a member of the talented class on their rosters. Back here, Ranger rosters started to look awful different once the 2019-ers made their exit. As Rice said after the consolation trophy presentation at the state basketball tournament last winter: “We’re all really good friends, and this feels like the end of an era.”
Wrestling’s two for two
Two Forest Lake wrestlers won their second state championships in this past decade, tying both for the all-time school record which is also shared by Troy Marr, class of 1994. Ben Morgan, class of 2012, won the title in the 132-pound class in his senior season, adding that gold medal to the 113-pound championship he won as an eighth-grader in 2008. In between, he was stuck on bronze, claiming third place at different weights in the three intervening years, but his senior breakthrough put in him in rarefied Ranger air. Later in the decade, a new star emerged: Derrick Cardinal, class of 2021. After placing fourth at 106 as an eighth-grader, he rolled to championships at 113 in 2018 and at 120 this past season, creating a three-way tie in the record book. The decade-in-review feature that might appear here in these pages in 2029 – and any number of stories in the more imminent future – could discuss Cardinal’s record-breaking championship victories: Only a junior this season, he has two more chances to add to his gold-medal haul and become the first Ranger ever to win three or four state titles. Having the undisputed record “would mean so much to me,” Cardinal said shortly after earning title No. 2. “Being in Forest Lake since I was four years old, knowing the two-time champs and talking to them, it would mean so much to be up top with them, or go one better.” Cardinal’s second title came at the end of three long days of wrestling, because he and his Ranger teammates became the first Forest Lake squad to qualify for the state team tournament since 1993.
Baseball’s title game run
The multi-talented girls of the class of 2019 have already been mentioned. The Forest Lake class of 2017 was similarly talented in regard to baseball. The class’s ability and potential had long been remarked upon as the players made their way through the youth and junior varsity ranks, and by the time they made up the greater part of the varsity roster as seniors, these Rangers were a force to be reckoned with. Cam Kline and Luke Wallner were the top pitchers, and first baseman Mitch Jerde (more on him later) was the power hitter. Second baseman Jared Swanson, third baseman Tyler Boesel, right fielder Jake Wensmann and catcher Ian Walker rounded out the senior starters, and more members of the class rotated in as needed. (The team also relied on junior shortstop Zack Raabe, who would later play for the Gophers). The Rangers stormed to the Section 7AAAA title, beating Duluth East 1-0 in the final when Jerde hit a high fly that dropped between three charging Hounds to score Kline. At CHS Field in St. Paul, the Rangers beat Maple 6-5 in an extra-inning state quarterfinal thriller when Wensmann executed a squeeze bunt to bring Jared Henderson home, and then the team wrecked Woodbury 9-1 in the semifinals. The run came up short, however: Unfancied Eden Prairie rode the dominant pitching of Jack Zigan to beat the Rangers 5-1 in the title game played at Target Field, home of the Twins. Although the team had to settle for the silver medals, head coach Tal Gravelle was surely correct when he said, “In 10 years, they’ll realize what an accomplishment it was.” Baseball success was a tradition in the 2010s: Ranger teams also made it to state tournaments in 2010, 2011 and 2013. The individual baseball star of the decade was undoubtedly Matt Wallner, class of 2016, who was named Mr. Baseball (state MVP) as a senior. He then starred for three years on the University of Southern Mississippi team and is now a minor league prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization.
A glorious ski trip
Ski trips are always fun, whether one prefers to attack the snow in the cross-country or the downhill way, but it would be hard to beat the ski trip that Forest Lake athletes took Feb. 12-13, 2015: On back-to-back days at Giants Ridge in the Mesabi Range town of Biwabik, the Forest Lake boys Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing teams claimed state championships. The Alpine skiers, Riley Schilling, Chris Wallner, Marty Longsdorf, Zach Ochsenbauer, Nathan Patterson and Joe Alberg, were all in stellar form across two runs on the first day, racking up 149 points to finish in a first-place tie with Edina. The two teams were crowned co-champions. The Rangers’ team van was struck by a drugged driver on the way to the meet, and though all in the van were OK, a passenger in the second car was killed; at the time, team spokesperson Joni Bush said, “With the tragic events from the day before still present in their minds, the boys pulled together as a team and worked hard to focus on the job ahead.” Just a few hundred yards removed from the downhill course, the Nordic skiers took on their own rolling hills the following day and conquered all with a meet-best 416 points. The title was the Rangers’ second in a row. Leo Hipp won the individual championship to lead the team, which also consisted of Quinn Duffy, Davis Long, Alex Richert, Ryan Mead, Spencer Kotys and Maxwell Kelley. The Nordic team is Forest Lake’s most successful with six state titles in its history, and an alum of the program, Leif Nordgren, competed in biathlon at the Winter Olympics of 2014 and 2018.
Boyer brothers
win tennis titles
Tennis star Dusty Boyer was already a state champion as he came into the 2010 season, having won the singles title the previous year. Only a sophomore in 2010, Boyer survived two match points in his semifinal match before rolling to his second state championship. Boyer confirmed his dominance of the prep game by winning state again in 2011 and 2012. “There is little question to anyone...that Dusty is the most successful male tennis player ever and probably the best to ever lift a racquet in Minnesota,” Ranger coach Greg Patchin said after his protege clinched title No. 4. That wasn’t the last title the Boyer family would win, however: Younger brother Toby Boyer conquered all opposition in the 2015 state tournament to bring home a title of his own. Toby also won silver medals in 2013 and 2014. Other Rangers, in addition to a few already mentioned above, who won state gold in individual events include Max Kelly (boys golf, 2011), James Pleski (wrestling, 145 pounds, 2015) and Emma Benner (girls track, 3,200 meters, 2016). Andrea Dunrud, Rachel Chatwin and Stephanie Brenk were state champs in the synchronized swimming, trios division in 2015.
