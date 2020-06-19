Jennifer Tell, owner of The Dance Factory in Forest Lake, and her team of dance instructors had to think outside of the box when planning their annual recital. They came up with the idea of a social distancing recital called “The Red Carpet Recital Experience.” The week-long event was held at Eko Backen Weddings & Events in Scandia June 8-14. The annual recital, along with a 20th anniversary celebration with alumni, was set to take place in May at Forest Lake Area High School, but plans had to change due to COVID-19.
“When we realized we weren’t going to be able to do our recital as planned, we asked Eko Backen if we could rent the venue for a whole week and they said yes.”
Tell said the youngest children, ages 3 to 6, did a show featuring one dancer at a time. With specific time slots, dancers walked the red carpet, got pictures taken, danced on stage for their immediate family, then walked outside to get professional photos taken, and receive a T-shirt and trophy. After that, they left and the next dancer or group of dancers came to perform. The older students and groups got their pictures taken and trophies first and then danced their routines out on the lawn distanced 8 feet apart, indicated by spray paint on the lawn, to maintain social distancing.
“Parents got a front row seat, which rarely happens at a regular recital,” Tell said. “The parents loved it because they don’t have to fight crowds and the dads really loved it too. We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback and some of the parents said that they like this kind of recital better.”
Approximately 270 dancers came to the special recital throughout the week. Tell called it a huge success.
“We had only one girl that didn’t want to dance. Usually in a typical recital, we have a handful that are crying or just standing there because they don’t really get what’s going on or they’re scared of the dark backstage,” Tell said. “Here, they see their parents and they feel safe and their teacher is right there with them. They are just big and bold and knocking it out of the park.”
In total, the week held about 50 hours of recitals.
“It was a ton of work, but so worth it to give these kids the recital they have worked so hard for all year,” Tell said. “We were thrilled to do it for the kids, they got to wear their costumes, and it worked beautifully. It was their moment to shine.”
