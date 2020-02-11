New Year resolutions are attempts to make oneself better, and success can bring happiness. Yet so many of those promises to improve fade away with the sunrise of another busy day.
What really matters in 2020 for success and happiness? Happy cheerful outlook really keeps one on the track toward success at work or home life.
The following are some great ways that researchers, as well as your mom, could recommend for making the year ahead happy and bright.
First, count those wonderful blessings that make life worth living. Call five friends this week and just say hi and wish them well. Reach out and make a new friend at work or church.
Second, give of yourself with time or talents. Doing so can really get you out of the winter blues and feeling happy quick, as you will also realize the many blessings you have. One of my friends is disabled and not able to hold a full-time job, yet I think it’s cool that he volunteers at the library regularly. My gift is bringing smiles to people with a bit of comedy and magic tricks. I love to visit the children’s hospital and share a little bit. I can’t fix a broken arm, but I can try to bring a bit of joy to kids and their parents. It’s not much but it is what I have. If you really want to feel thankful and blessed, go volunteer some place for people who have much less than you and suddenly you realize how fortunate you are.
Third, count your blessings and focus on the positive. Try to find some things to be thankful for, even things that are often overlooked, such as clean water to drink or a vehicle that gets us through the snow ... or even having a snow shovel. I am thankful for music, mystery novels and old-time comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. Start a thankfulness journal. Just a little notebook and start with a list of 10 or 20 things you’re thankful for.
Write just three thankful things each evening that happened that day and in a month you’ll have 90 things to be thankful for. Reflect back on those things and you can see how fortunate you are. Then, don’t allow your main focus to be on the difficult part of life. We can only think about one thing at a time, so if we choose deliberately to think about the positive, those negative situations or challenges can be kept from ruining this day and thus we’ll have a happier day.
One thing to start your list: Spring is just around the corner.
Norm Barnhart is a motivational speaker and best-selling kids book author from Forest Lake area and one his favorite things is to cook his wife dinner as he used to be a chef and still dabbles in the gourmet world.
