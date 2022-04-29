About a month ago, one of the newer members to our men’s Bible Study at Faith Lutheran asked for help.
Deacon Steve Arnold was praying for ways that he could respond to another crisis facing our world. He had a solution but wanted our guidance whether to move forward.
He wanted to teach English as a second language to Ukrainians still in Ukraine. Thanks to new technology, he found an opportunity to teach classes via Zoom for eager students looking to build their conversational English skills.
With the constant threat of bombing from the Russian invasion, these students are craving normal interaction and opportunities for development.
Foreignteachers.org, a 100% volunteer organization, seeks ESL teachers to lead classes at least once a week to students in Ukraine.
Arnold heard this call and, after deeper discernment, decided to go for it.
“[As a deacon], I’m a bridge-builder,” he said. “It’s important for me to reach out and connect with people. This is a wonderful way to do it.”
His application was accepted and he taught his first class in mid-April.
“I ended up having four [high school girls] in the class and they were delightful,” said Arnold. “[They] live in Kyiv and they are very good English speakers that want to expand their vocabulary and practice pronunciation.”
I asked him what they talked about.
He chuckled, and said, “Surprise, surprise, they all like to play video games and hang out with their friends. The girls all grin when I ask if their little siblings annoy them. They’re just normal teenage kids living in the midst of an adult world that can’t get along.”
Scott Carroll, one of the directors of the Foreign Teachers Org Ukraine English Program, has taught English abroad for more than nine years. He currently lives in Toronto. He said they were going to pursue ESL services in Taiwan, but after the war broke out, they pivoted to Ukraine.
There are a lot of charities providing food, relief, and transportation. There’s a huge unmet demand for education.
They aren’t accepting donations, so the partners they work with also believe in the mission. Crystal Clear ESL provided the curriculum, and booklikeaboos.com gave the organization their platform usage at no charge.
“Some of their staff were in Ukraine, so they really believed in the mission,” Carroll said.
Currently, there are 15 teachers and 80 students, but the demand for classes is high and Carroll is looking for more qualified teachers. He said he hopes to reach students in places like Afghanistan or Syria.
Using conversation to unify people across countries and cultures is an inspiring aspiration, and that was what Arnold was looking for, too.
“It’s my goal to be a vision of hope for [these students] that someone out there cares, because their parents are literally fighting for survival,” Arnold said.
If you have experience teaching ESL or know someone who does, visit Foreignteachers.org to apply.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation in Forest Lake. For more information, email him at johnk@faithfl.org
