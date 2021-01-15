Minnesotans can take a kid ice fishing the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 16 through Monday, Jan. 18 for free.
During the weekend, Minnesota residents age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without an angler or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.
“Ice fishing is lots of fun and is another way to enjoy the outdoors,” Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a press release. “If you’re looking to start ice fishing, check out our helpful information online.”
For safety information about ice fishing before the weekend visit mndnr.gov/icesafety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.