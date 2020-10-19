Last spring Michael McNaughton would wake up to start his day early. In the midst of a pandemic, the Lakes International Language Academy sixth grade teacher would get on his computer prepared to work into the late hours of the night, all to ensure that his students were getting the best education possible.
“You can work from 7 a.m. or 6 a.m., whenever you want to get up and start working, and work until probably 10 p.m. just answering students or talking to students and helping them out,” McNaughton said.
McNaughton was in his fifth year of teaching when the countries around the world began to shut down and teaching in Minnesota went virtual. Now in a teaching system that requires great adaptability, he and other teachers are doing what they can to try to give students the best education possible.
“I like to relate teaching to running a marathon: you’re sprinting a marathon for nine months,” McNaughton said.
Changing what worked
This school year, teachers are not only responsible for teaching the kids in class physically, but also students who are at home. With a rotating schedule of in-class students for hybrid learners and students who are fully distance learning, it has proven to be a difficult task for teachers.
Teachers will spend years figuring out what works for them and creating their own personal teaching styles; this year they are having to change it up.
Kelli Frericks, a Forest Lake Area High School biology and chemistry teacher, has been teaching for the past 14 years and this year is nothing like she has ever seen before.
“It’s not as easy to just take a lesson and put it online,” Frericks said. “It’s not as seamless as it may appear.”
Renee Holmquist, a Forest Lake Area High School calculus teacher, has had to change her teaching style, like many others, in order to keep her students safe. While in years past she would pair students together to work through difficult material, she is now forced to find new ways to teach the same lessons.
“I’m kind of torn between doing what I know is a high level of engagement and helps students be successful, and keeping kids safe because that’s my number one,” Holmquist said.
Gina Graham, a sixth-12th grade Spanish teacher at LILA, has also had to learn how to be more flexible with what she’s teaching at a moment’s notice.
“I think the biggest change we have had is how constantly we have to adjust, because teachers adjust their lessons or whatever they are doing multiple times a day in a regular classroom,” Graham said. “But with hybrid and virtual teaching it’s all the time. … It’s all over the place all of the time, so all of these changes are happening and it’s a lot more fluid than teachers are used to and it’s way more fluid than students are used to.”
Even at the elementary level where schools are teaching all in person unless families decide to have their student distance learn, teachers are having to find new ways to teach.
Fourth-grade LILA teacher Stewin Bernal has had a difficult time adapting without being able to actually interact with his students. Where high-fives or hugs used to be normal in the classroom, now it can’t happen with social distancing protocols.
Even though it’s not the same, Bernal is still grateful to have his students in person after a summer of worry.
“I can say that I didn’t enjoy summer 100% because my mind was always thinking about ‘What’s it going to be like if we don’t get to see our new students?’ and ‘Are we just going to see them online?’” Bernal said.
Technology
Technology has become a necessity for teachers more so now than ever before. Finding new ways to teach lessons and being able to answer students’ questions has become a part of every teacher’s workday.
For Graham and most other teachers, a new goal is finding different ways to keep distance-learning students engaged with the material being taught.
When going through and recording a lesson, Graham will also record her face so that students can see her and not just hear her voice with the slides she is presenting.
Holmquist has started to record her lessons every day while she is teaching so that at-home learners can hear other students engaging in the work in class. She said that this has also been helpful for students who miss a day or just simply want to go back over the lesson after she posts it online.
Forest Lake Area Middle School science teacher Becky Hill struggled with thinking of ways to have students participate in labs. After some thought, and following safety precautions, Hill has been pairing up in-person learners with students who are at home.
The students who are in-person use Google Meet to call the distant learner so that they can participate in labs with them instead of just watching it happen.
While teachers are finding new ways to keep kids engaged, they are also in constant contact with students, it seems. Hill, as well as the other teachers, have had issues with finding a proper work-life balance.
“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that all teachers are really struggling with that [work-life] balance,” Hill said.
For all teachers, the schedules they have been used to for years have changed and they are doing their best to adapt.
“Last year I would stay at work until 5 or 6 o’clock, but this year I’m a lot more likely to leave just right away at the end of the day, because pretty much every night I go home and work three or four hours, touching base with students,” Hill said. “I can’t be far away from my email because I’m always worried that a kid is going to get stuck, and when they get stuck they give up.”
Some things stay the same
While a lot has changed over the course of the last year, one thing every one of these teachers has agreed on is that students are excited to learn and teachers are still able to connect with them and build relationships.
“I feel like the relationships that we have been building have been very genuine and really strong so far,” McNaughton said. “I think students, even though we have most of our students only come two days of the week, I still feel like I’ve got a solid foundation for the relationship with them, which is extremely important to me for middle school students to have that.”
While it may be difficult for them with their own work-life balance right now, Holmquist and the others know why they are teachers.
“I love math and it’s fantastic, but that’s not why I’m a teacher,” Holmquist said. “[I’m a teacher] because I like working with kids and seeing them grow and go through those challenges in life and being there to support them.”
During this time of uncertainty, teachers are grateful for their administrations making sure that everyone is as safe as possible. They also praised their students who are following all of the restrictions and safety protocols that have been put in place.
With so much on any teacher’s plate and the looming threat of possibly switching to fully distance learning always present, teachers are working as hard as they can to make sure students within the Forest Lake Area get a proper education. They are grateful for the time they have had in the classroom so far this year, and they hope that it can continue.
“We’ve been teaching for a month and we haven’t shut down,” Bernal said. “Students are still excited about learning; of course, there are complications and struggles, but the important thing about this is that we are all working together as a community.”
