During this unprecedented time dealing with COVID-19, friends and family are telling me what I need to watch on Netflix, what books to read, or what movies I would love, I always come back with the same response, “Have you watched the television show ‘Supernatural’?” I would say 90% of the time, people have not even heard of the show, which I find surprising, since it’s been on the air for 15 years and is now in its final season.
The show premiered on Sept. 13, 2005, on the WB Network (now The CW). “Supernatural” begins when Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester are looking for their dad, who hadn’t checked in after what they thought was a hunting trip. After the brothers’ mother Mary (Samantha Smith) was killed in a supernatural fire when Dean was 4 years old and Sam was just a baby, their dad John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) went on a mission to hunt the “thing” responsible. This “thing” is a yellow-eyed demon, and when Mary died, John raised his sons to be hunters to save people from ghosts, demons, monsters, vampires, werewolves and even angels.
With John hunting when the boys were young, Dean had the responsibility of taking care of Sam, which he still considers his duty. The sacrifices the brothers make for each other is touching. Also, one of the stars of the show is a 1967 black Chevrolet Impala named “Baby” — a classic muscle car.
As the show progresses throughout the years, an angel named Castiel (Misha Collins) becomes a friend to the brothers. Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), the fallen angel who becomes the devil, appears on the show and the apocalypse starts. I would give you more details, but I don’t want to give too much away. God, played by Rob Benedict, comes into the story as well and is back for the final season. The story lines throughout the years have been a little scary, sometimes downright funny, and mostly heartfelt.
The episode “The French Mistake,” in season six, is perhaps my favorite. Sam and Dean are thrown into an alternate reality — in a television set — where they are actors in a show called “Supernatural.” It’s a very funny episode and nothing I’ve ever seen on television.
I feel one of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the incredible fan base. They have “Supernatural” conventions all over the country. What I observed when I went to one such convention in 2015 was a cast and crew that are really like a family. Production of the show was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of now, no dates for new episodes have been scheduled. They have not filmed the series finale yet, but I’m hopeful that it will be a great ending to this long journey of the Winchesters. People can watch “Supernatural” on Netflix, the CW website and app and on TNT in the morning. It might not be for everyone (not young children), but the true meaning of the show is the relationship between Sam and Dean. It’s the heart and soul of the entire show — always has been and always will be.
