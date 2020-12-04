The calendar said November but the thermometer was pushing 80°, so, like characters from Grumpy Old Men, we shed our winter jackets and headed out to enjoy the tropical heatwave. After grabbing our bikes, my son and I headed to Forest Lake and hopped on the Hardwood Creek Trail, just south of Houle’s Feed Mill. When Houle’s went up for sale last year, many people worried that the iconic grain elevator and corrugated metal buildings would vanish from the Forest Lake skyline forever. Then, this fall, the property was purchased by Gerten’s and transformed into Spike’s Feed, Seed and Pet Supply, ensuring at least a few more years of local farm supply and photo opportunities.
On the other side of the trail from Houle’s, a small parking lot provides access to the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District office and Kodiak Coffee. An arching bridge carries cyclists and pedestrians over Broadway Ave. and north into Chisago County.
The Hardwood Creek Trail in Washington County and Sunrise Prairie Trail in Chisago County form a 26 mile-long corridor that runs parallel to Hwy 61 from Hugo to North Branch. The trail was created from a former Burlington Northern rail line 1988 and includes a paved pathway for bikers, hikers, in-line skaters, and skiers, as well as a dirt trail for horses (summer) and snowmobiles (winter). It is flat and fast, but relatively short on must-see sights. In Washington County, the trail skirts along farm fields and suburban neighborhoods; further north in Chisago County, it cuts through more scenic woods and wetlands.
Just after the trail passes under Hwy 8 at the northern border of Forest Lake, it crosses Judicial Ditch 2 where it meets up with the Sunrise River. Blink too long, and you’ll probably miss the crossing. Earlier this year, the Comfort Lake–Forest Lake Watershed District received $492,000 in Clean Water funds to restore a ditched wetland complex on the other side of Hwy 61 from here that also discharges to the Sunrise River. The project will increase flood storage capacity within 41.7 acres of District‐owned, tax forfeited property, and will keep 54 pounds per year of phosphorus out of the Sunrise River and nearby Comfort Lake. The Sunrise River is one of the tributaries that carries the highest amount of nutrients to the St. Croix River, so the wetland restoration will ultimately help to protect the St. Croix from harmful algae blooms as well.
It was late afternoon by the time my son and I started our Hardwood Creek ride and the winter sun had already begun to slip below the horizon. All around us, the wetlands, fields, and aspen-birch woods were bathed in a warm, pink glow. My brain struggled to make sense of conflicting sensory input – warm air, leafless trees, daylight fading, gentle breeze. We road four easy miles north to Wyoming and then turned back home to chase the setting sun.
Angie Hong is an educator for East Metro Water, which includes the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake, and Rice Creek Watershed Districts; City of Forest Lake; Washington County; and the Washington Conservation District.
