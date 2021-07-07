Former Forest Lake hockey standout C.J. Suess spent last season playing for the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Suess played in 31 games for the Moose, the top affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets, and finished with eight goals and six assists.

The Moose and the AHL played an abbreviated regular-season schedule that began in mid-February and ended in mid-May.

Manitoba finished second in the Canadian Division of the AHL with an 18-13-3-2 record but did not qualify for the playoffs.

Suess, a forward, was an alternate captain for the Moose. This was his fourth season with Manitoba following a stellar college career at Minnesota State in Mankato.

Load comments