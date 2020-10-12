I support Sue Wagamon for City Council. Sue is my aunt, so I’ve known her my whole life. I have lived in Columbus for six years, and believe she is the best candidate to move the city forward. Sue has a business background in management, project management and process improvement that gives her critical skills needed in understanding issues and making great decisions.
Sue is a wife, a mother, and a loving grandma to five sweet kiddos. She and her husband have lived in Columbus for thirty-one years. She really cares for and is invested in this community. Her history in Columbus, her drive, and her love for this place will propel her to strive for excellence when making decisions to better this community.
Through her business experience, Sue has learned that listening and understanding issues is important for all decisions. Sue was challenged in one of her professional positions to improve a workflow process that if not addressed would have caused the company to hire additional people. The project was successful with a streamlined process and eliminated the need to hire additional people. One of Sue’s strengths is that she can bring people together to get things done, she brought management and staff together to make the new process a reality. Throughout her life and career, Sue has built strong relationships and a reputation for getting the job done.
As a citizen of Columbus, I want someone like that to represent my interests.
