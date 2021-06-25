Bailey Frattalone and Brianna Lundy of Forest Lake graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Alexandra Belde, Anna Bloomberg, Alyssa Coleman, Amanda Gemuenden, Kate Gemuenden, David Jankowski, Amber Knudson, Heather McKoskey, Jeremiah McNamara, and Christopher Yetter of Forest Lake; Sophia Nienaber, and Emily Roddel of Scandia; Alyssa Coleman of Stacy; and Troy Biernath, Ariana Montzka, Alise Ostercamp, and Elisa Stewart of Wyoming were named to the Bethel University spring semester dean’s list.
Natalie Anderl, Megan Crawford, Parker Lay, and Macy Roberts of Forest Lake; Samuel Jackomino, Benjamin Kampfer, and Charles Kampfer of Scandia; Alexis Docter of Stacy; Samantha Bethke, Clara Olson, and Tayjal Zeidler of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring semester dean’s list.
Makayla Mobeck and Zoey Sonke of Forest Lake were named to University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point high honors.
Alena Miller of Forest Lake was named to Upper Iowa University’s spring dean’s list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.