Bailey Frattalone  and Brianna Lundy of Forest Lake graduated from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Alexandra Belde, Anna Bloomberg,  Alyssa Coleman, Amanda Gemuenden, Kate Gemuenden,  David Jankowski,  Amber Knudson,  Heather McKoskey, Jeremiah McNamara, and Christopher Yetter of Forest Lake; Sophia Nienaber, and Emily Roddel of Scandia; Alyssa Coleman of Stacy; and Troy Biernath,  Ariana Montzka, Alise Ostercamp, and  Elisa Stewart of Wyoming were named to the Bethel University spring semester dean’s list.

Natalie Anderl, Megan Crawford, Parker Lay, and Macy Roberts of Forest Lake;  Samuel Jackomino, Benjamin Kampfer, and Charles Kampfer of Scandia; Alexis Docter of Stacy; Samantha Bethke, Clara Olson, and Tayjal Zeidler of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire spring semester dean’s list.

Makayla Mobeck and Zoey Sonke of Forest Lake were named to University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point high honors.

Alena Miller of Forest Lake was named to Upper Iowa University’s spring dean’s list.

Recommended for you

Load comments