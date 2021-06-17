Jeremy Knutson of Forest Lake graduated from Buena Vista University.
Tori Rehfuss of Forest Lake was named to the Marquette University’s spring semester dean’s list.
Ross Peterson of Wyoming was named to the Rochester Community and Technical College spring semester dean’s list.
Kendra Kluver and Emma Layland of Forest Lake; and Samantha Ricci of Scandia were named to the St. Cloud State University spring semester dean’s list.
Ryleigh Eischen, Bailey Hansen, Ryan Moen, Chelsie Rosa, Thomas Ulrich; Savannah Hervig and Belle Jackomino of Scandia; Kayla Burns, Ashley Halliday, Erin Jacobsen, and Hannah Jensen of Stacy; Sara Fuchs, Gracie Gregoire, Bella Sanders, and Claire Wagner of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin - River Falls spring semester dean’s list.
Tallen Johnson of Forest Lake was named to the University of Minnesota - Rochester spring semester dean’s list.
