Lucas Morgan of Stacy and Kristine Cameron of Wyoming graduated from the University of Minnesota - Crookston.
Luke Palo of Forest Lake and Maria Hoffdahl of Scandia graduated from Iowa State University.
Kelley Alberg, Corissa Hedrick, Benjamin Miller, and Jenna Zowin of Forest Lake; Samantha Henderson of Wyoming; and Joseph Ehrich of Stacy were named to the College of St. Scholastica spring semester dean’s list.
Joshua Stein of Forest Lake was named to the University of Minnesota - Crookston spring semester chancellor’s list.
Grant Ayers, Madeline Bichler, Elly Capra, McKinley Leavitt, Ava Schmoll, and Ella Verke of Forest Lake; Ellen M. Steffes of Scandia; Zac Kenoyer, Annalie Peterson, and Gabby Tiegen of Stacy; Zackary Dahlgren, and Jayson Eisch of Wyoming were named to the North Dakota State University spring semester dean’s list.
Elizabeth Campbell, Kodie Engst, Ashley Nelson, Mika Peterson, Lacey Wedell, and Delani Wille of Forest Lake; Sean Sardeson of Stacy; Taylor Jensen, Anna Navratil, and Antonio Rubio of Wyoming were named to the University of Wisconsin - Madison spring semester dean’s list.
Jorden Duda, Anna Hanson, Mark Hanson, Kristine Murphy of Forest Lake; and Maria Ann Hoffdahl of Scandia were named to the Iowa State University spring semester dean’s list.
Austin Reiling of Forest Lake was named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College spring semester dean’s list.
Jacob Aloi, Kassy Fink, Chloe Herbst, Theodore Korby, Elizabeth Valley, and Jennifer Valley of Forest Lake; Cooper Berg, Zak Lambrecht, Hannah Notebaart, and Allyson Thompson of Stacy; Alice Crain, Madeline Hawkinson, Reed Marquardt, and Chloe Myhre of Wyoming; and Gus Woolley of Marine on St. Croix were named to the Hamline University spring semester dean’s list.
