Cadence Eischens of Stacy was named to the  fall 2019 dean’s list at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois. 

Laura Kundel of Forest Lake was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Augsburg University.

Kallie Liston, Zoey Lobejko, Deanna Dale, and Elizabeth Valley of Forest Lake; Madison Kolbow of Wyoming; and Hannah Notebaart of Stacy were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hamline University.

Rayna Yaeger of Forest Lake and Matthew Schoessow of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lucas Byl of Forest Lake was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Luther College.

