Corissa Hedrick and Paige Thurnbeck of Forest Lake; and Tayler Plante of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Hailey Moore and Heather Sauve of Forest Lake; Peter Nelson of Scandia; and Divson Watson of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Minnesota State University - Moorhead.
April Driscoll, Owen Friesen, Andy Huynh, Makayla Mobeck, Tyler Renslow, and Chelsie Rosa of Forest Lake; Kelil Frederickson, Savannah Hervig, Jaelon Olson, and Malon Olson of Scandia; and Emily Bramley and Alyssa Kleven of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Wisconsin - River Falls.
Megan Anderson, Bailey Jacobson, Megan Johnson, Maxwell Kelley, Mary Mcmahon, Jason Schultz, Touphong Vang, Robert Wavrin, and Benjamin Wensmann of Forest Lake; Spencer Boyd, Zachary Halley, and Graham Westphal of Scandia; Nicole Babineau, Drake Best, Mariah Byl of Stacy; and Logan Carlson and Alexander Goodpaster of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Minnesota - Duluth.
Rebekah Werner of Forest Lake was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Jamestown.
