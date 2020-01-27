Corissa Hedrick and Paige Thurnbeck of Forest Lake; and Tayler Plante of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. 

Hailey Moore and Heather Sauve of Forest Lake;  Peter Nelson of Scandia; and Divson Watson of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Minnesota State University - Moorhead. 

April Driscoll, Owen Friesen, Andy Huynh, Makayla Mobeck, Tyler Renslow, and Chelsie Rosa of Forest Lake; Kelil Frederickson, Savannah Hervig, Jaelon Olson, and Malon Olson of Scandia; and Emily Bramley and Alyssa Kleven of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Wisconsin - River Falls.

Megan Anderson, Bailey Jacobson, Megan Johnson, Maxwell Kelley, Mary Mcmahon, Jason Schultz, Touphong Vang, Robert Wavrin, and Benjamin Wensmann of Forest Lake; Spencer Boyd, Zachary Halley, and Graham Westphal of Scandia; Nicole Babineau, Drake Best, Mariah Byl of Stacy; and Logan Carlson and Alexander Goodpaster of Wyoming were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Minnesota - Duluth. 

Rebekah Werner of Forest Lake was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at University of Jamestown. 

