Jonathan Voss of Forest Lake received his white coat and stethescope at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus following his first year of medical school.

Kailee Thompson of Forest Lake was awarded a Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowship in Human Rights and Law. Thompson is a second-year student at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Jonathan Carlton,  Hailey Knoop, Allison Long, Brianna Luhman, Samuel Stachel, Trevor Thompson, and Gao Sheng Vu of Forest Lake; Danielle Chaffee and Benjamin Wallinga of Wyoming graduated from the University of Minnesota - Mankato. Kelly Wing of Wyoming graduated from the Minnesota State University - Mankato with a Masters Degree.

Hannah Hancock of Forest Lake graduated from Minnesota State University - Moorhead.

