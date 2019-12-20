Jonathan Voss of Forest Lake received his white coat and stethescope at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus following his first year of medical school.
Kailee Thompson of Forest Lake was awarded a Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowship in Human Rights and Law. Thompson is a second-year student at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
Jonathan Carlton, Hailey Knoop, Allison Long, Brianna Luhman, Samuel Stachel, Trevor Thompson, and Gao Sheng Vu of Forest Lake; Danielle Chaffee and Benjamin Wallinga of Wyoming graduated from the University of Minnesota - Mankato. Kelly Wing of Wyoming graduated from the Minnesota State University - Mankato with a Masters Degree.
Hannah Hancock of Forest Lake graduated from Minnesota State University - Moorhead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.