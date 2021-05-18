Senior Michael Vue earned medalist honors as the Forest Lake boys golf team finished second in a tournament the program hosted at Forest Hills Golf Club on Monday, May 10.
The Rangers posted a team total of 324, just three strokes back of first-place Stillwater but three strokes ahead of White Bear Lake in third.
Vue fired a 76 to edge Tim Fultz of Stillwater and Joe Honsa of Cretin-Derham Hall for medalist honors.
Senior Tyler Brischke tied for sixth place by carding an 81, while junior Ryan Eischen finished 10th with a round of 82.
Senior Max Goeken rounded out Forest Lake’s scoring quarter, posting an 85 to tie for 15th.
The Rangers also tied for second in a Suburban East Conference meet held at White Bear Yacht Club on Monday, May 3.
Individually, Brischke led the Rangers with a round of 76 that tied for second, while Vue placed sixth with a round of 79. Eischen carded an 82 to tie for 13th, while Goeken shot an 89 that tied for 37th.
