Team finishes 3rd; Chatwin earns all-state nod
To say that Forest Lake synchronized swim coach Laura Davison was pleased by her team’s performance at the state meet would be an understatement.
The Rangers put together an impressive performance at the three-day event, which was hosted by Edina High School on May 27-29, finishing third with 80 points.
“At the beginning of the season, if you would have asked me where this team would finish in the state, I would have said third place would be a stretch,” Davison admitted.
What’s more, although Stillwater ran away from the rest of the field with 154 points, Forest Lake finished just four points behind Wayzata, which had won the previous 13 consecutive state titles.
“We only lost to Wayzata by four points – and that’s a very small amount,” Davison said. “To almost beat the perennial state champs was really exciting.
“And what made it even more exciting was that we came from the same section as Stillwater, which won the title. That means we had to battle with Stillwater just to send teams to state, and Wayzata did not. To have that challenge and still almost beat Wayzata was exciting.”
Individually, freshman Grace Chatwin finished among the top 10 competitors at the meet to earn all-state honors.
The three levels of competition at the state meet were the short, long and extended divisions for solo, duet, trio and team routines, with the extended division being the highest level.
Senior Ariel Ball placed sixth in the extended solo category with 63.967 points, while Chatwin teamed with senior Lizzy Hentges to place third in the extended duet category with a 68.607 score. Sophomore Kassidy Engst and freshman Bella Pope paired to place ninth in extended duet with a 60.908 score, while senior Johanna Livermore and junior Hannah Winnick were next at 60.305.
Ball, Chatwin and Hentges placed third in extended trio with a 66.560 mark, while junior Jordyn Munkholm, sophomore Alicya Labelle and senior Maggie Thompson were sixth with a 62.898 score.
In the extended team category, the Rangers’ Ball, Chatwin, Hentges, Hoekstra, Munkholm, Labelle and Thompson combined to place third with a score of 66.602, while the team of senior Hailee Dunaski, junior Lauren Eddy, Livermore, senior Kelly Sullivan and Winnick finished eighth with a 61.274 total.
In the long division, junior Alexis Hoekstra finished seventh in solo (61.882), while Eddy and Sullivan placed ninth in duet (61.785) and the trio of sophomore Delaney Chelgren, Engst and sophomore Emma Rogers-Wisnewski placed eighth in that event (60.991).
The long team of seventh grader Brynn Brady, Chelgren, Engst, sophomore Kaytlin Munkholm, Pope, Rogers-Wisnewski and sophomore Kalley Williamson took second place with a 62.102 score.
In the short division, freshman Alexis Ready (59.919) and Brady (59.788) finished fourth and fifth, as did the duets of eighth graders Destiny Schauer and Grace True (58.310) along with freshman Emaline Gunderson and sophomore Anika Jensen.
Forest Lake’s short trio of seventh grader Hailey Johnson, Schauer and True took third (59.714), while Brady, Ready and senior Hailee Dunaski took fourth (59.007).
Forest Lake’s short team of seventh grader Ellemae Fahning, Gunderson, Jensen, Johnson, Ready, Schauer, True and junior Katiana Zak placed second (59.768), while the team of eighth grader Elektra Brown, freshman Norah Decker, freshman Jaseana Drucker, sophomore Jessica Koenig, seventh grader Lauren Kroschel, eighth grader Ally Poppert and eighth grader Kristina Stoyke finished 11th (52.412).
Despite having two less weeks of preparation than in past seasons, and also dealing with limitations on the number of people in the pool area for practice, Davison said the team excelled because of its focus.
“Our job as coaches was to get our athletes ready to compete at a high level at the end of the season,” she said. “But when your athletes are focused at such a high level every day, they were able to improve by leaps and bounds.”
Davison said the reason for the focus was simple.
“We were just grateful to have this state meet,” she said. “To be able to do this again after having a season where we didn’t get to compete was amazing.
“Was it different? Sure, there were different protocols we had to adhere to. But having the opportunity to compete like this again outweighed the difficulties.”
