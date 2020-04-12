Zoey Lobejko had an inauspicious debut with the Hamline women’s hockey team.
“I was on the ice for two shifts in my first game as a freshman at Hamline,” said Lobejko, a 2016 Forest Lake graduate. “I understood, though. You’re trying to prove yourself while going up against upperclassmen, and the coaches don’t really know who you are. It’s up to you to prove yourself. I knew I had more in me, but I had to show them the potential that I had.”
That’s exactly what Lobejko did, eventually earning more playing time. Eventually she became an indispensable defenseman for the Pipers, helping the team advance to the NCAA Division III Frozen Four twice.
And she matched those accomplishments with an impressive resume off the ice, where she has excelled in the classroom while finding time to volunteer for a variety of causes.
To honor Lobejko’s work, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference presented her with its Sheila Brown Award. The honor is given to a senior women’s hockey student-athlete, “who has made a longterm contribution to her team’s success while consistently displaying good sportsmanship in competition.”
The honoree is selected based on team leadership, sportsmanship, volunteer work, academic excellence, and hockey skills and production,” according to the league.
“It’s a well-rounded award that only a handful of kids can be eligible for, because it’s based in part on what these kids do with their time outside of their rink life,” said Natalie Darwitz, her coach at Hamline. “She’s very deserving of this award.”
Steady on the ice
Darwitz laughed when she was reminded of Lobejko’s first game at Hamline. “That’s one of the few games she played that few shifts,” Darwitz said. “As the season wore on, her role became bigger and bigger as she became more established. You have to have players you can put on the ice in any situation, and that’s what Zoey embodies. She earned time on the power play, penalty kill, everywhere.”
Lobejko played in 26 games for Hamline as a freshman, finishing with 2 goals and 4 points while helping the Pipers post a 12-13-1 overall record, an improvement over the 9-13-3 mark the team reached the year before her arrival.
But as Lobejko’s experience grew, her numbers improved. As a sophomore she finished with 1 goal and 14 points, numbers she nearly matched with a goal and 12 assists as a senior.
But her plus-minus totals better showcased her increased value to the team: after a minus-7 mark as a freshman, she improved to plus-19 as a sophomore, plus-26 as a junior and plus-28 as a senior.
Darwitz said Lobejko was what she would call a “steady” hockey player. “You know what kind of game she’s going to play because she’s so consistent,” Darwitz said. “She brought her best effort every time she put on a Hamline jersey. She was solid and coachable and did her job every game. I consider that a compliment. Having a reliable person like her to put on the ice is invaluable.”
And Hamline’s on-ice fortunes exploded at the same time Lobejko’s role expanded. As a sophomore she helped the Pipers post a 22-5-3 record and finish third in Division III; the following year the team was 23-4-3 and reached the Division III title game.
Only with those accomplishments as a backdrop could this past season be seen as a disappointment. Hamline finished with an 18-4-4 record that included a 13-1-3 mark in MIAC play, but the Pipers failed to advance to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year.
“We always set high goals for ourselves, and we had the ability to reach those goals,” Lobejko said. “But we fell a little short of our goals. It’s hard not to think about all of the things we accomplished when I was there – from making the [league] playoffs for the first time in 11 years when I was a freshman to taking third in Division III as a sophomore and second last year. … “This season we had a better record than the previous two years, so it’s hard to understand how we could have lost in the first round of the playoffs. But we had a lot of success, between our record and the big wins we had during the year.”
Steady off the ice
Sometimes the biggest skill hockey players need to develop is the ability to juggle.
But that skill is not used to keep balls up in the air: It involves handling the responsibilities of games and practices, classes and homework, as well as with a variety of other responsibilities.
“It’s cool to see these ladies grow over four years, especially to see how their time management skills develop,” Darwitz said. “To do all those things means you sometimes have to cut other things out of your life, and you have to prioritize. You have to ask what you can do to maximize your college experience. Zoey has made her college experience about education, hockey, and giving back to others. It’s a testament to her and to her character.”
One of Lobejko’s volunteer activities involves spending Sundays helping with the children’s ministry at Eagle Brook Church in Lino Lakes, taking care of 3-year-olds while their parents take part in services.
“We play together, read Bible stories, and just engage for 90 minutes so their parents can be involved in the services without the distraction of their children,” she said.
She also has started volunteering at Hope Dental Clinic in St. Paul, which provides dental care for people without dental insurance or the ability to pay for dental care.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to make the clinic work – volunteer dentists, volunteer hygienists, all types of volunteers,” said Lobejko, who hopes to eventually become a dentist. “Right now I’m there as an extra set of hands, to help patients get in and out, clean up, and helping the clinic function.”
On campus, she is a vice-president of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee at Hamline, a group composed of two members from each sport on campus that meets to plan events as well as provide recommendations to the league and the NCAA.
And Lobejko also started a group with several other Hamline students called Pipers Care, a group focused on supporting the physical, mental and emotional health of student-athletes at the school.
“Being an athlete isn’t easy all the time,” she said. “We just want to end the stigma around mental health issues and give athletes direction to resources they need to help them if they have issues in those areas.”
Lobejko currently has a cumulative 3.7 GPA and plans to graduate in May with a major in biochemistry. After graduation she plans to take a gap year to focus on applying to dental schools this summer while potentially traveling while she enjoys a break from college.
A steady pipeline
Zoey Lobejko was not the first Forest Lake native to play college hockey at Hamline. But she was the first in a steady flow of players to wear the Pipers jersey in recent seasons.
“Zoey was one of our first recruits,” Darwitz said. “And we’ve have good success with Zoey and all of the other Forest Lake players who came here after her. It feels like we’re getting a Forest Lake kid to come here every year – which is great.”
That group includes junior forward Madison Kolbow and freshman Elizabeth “Biz” Valley.
This past season Kolbow finished seventh on the team in scoring with 16 points thanks in part to 8 goals, including a pair of power-play markers. “Maddie Kolbow was my best friend in high school, but we made our college decision independently,” Lobejko said. “It came down to which school was the best fit for each of us. I am grateful that she’s at the same school, though.”
Valley was named to the MIAC’s All-Rookie team after connecting for 1 goal and 6 assists in 26 games while logging a plus-20 plus-minus rating.
The pipeline from Forest Lake to Hamline will continue when Ashley Mills joins the Pipers next season.
Darwitz said recruiting Rangers just makes sense for her program.
“You find communities that you jibe with, so you keep going back there,” she said. “I think Forest Lake is a thriving hockey community. Coach [Todd] Gutterman is doing a great job over there, and they obviously have good talent over there. You know they’re going to be respectful, hard-working kids; they’re a product of that community and that program.”
When asked what attracted her to players at Forest Lake, Darwitz said, “Those players play with heart and have a good work ethic. Forest Lake kids play with grit; they play with a chip on their shoulder. They also play in a tough conference and play in a lot of big games. They’re battle-tested.”
Even though Lobejko’s time in Hamline’s hockey program has ended, she hopes the connection between her high school and college homes continues.
“Forest Lake has had so much success go through that program,” she said. “Having three players here from that team here at Hamline says a lot about the type of players that program is developing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.