11:45 p.m.

With 28 of 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley is currently leading for the Minnesota State Senate in District 39. Projections have her ahead of challenger Josiah Hill.

Housley currently has 28,851 votes for 52.84% of the total votes cast and Hill currently has 25,709 with 47.08% of the total votes. 

There have been 45 write in votes.

10:42 p.m.

With 26 of 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley is currently leading for the Minnesota State Senate in District 39. Projections have her ahead of challenger Josiah Hill.

Housely currently has 24,356 votes for 52.01% of the total votes cast and Hill currently has 22,436 with 47.91% of the total votes. 

