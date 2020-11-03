11:45 p.m.
With 28 of 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley is currently leading for the Minnesota State Senate in District 39. Projections have her ahead of challenger Josiah Hill.
Housley currently has 28,851 votes for 52.84% of the total votes cast and Hill currently has 25,709 with 47.08% of the total votes.
There have been 45 write in votes.
11:15 p.m.
With 28 of 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley is currently leading for the Minnesota State Senate in District 39. Projections have her ahead of challenger Josiah Hill.
Housley currently has 28,851 votes for 52.84% of the total votes cast and Hill currently has 25,709 with 47.08% of the total votes.
There have been 45 write in votes.
10:42 p.m.
With 26 of 31 precincts reporting, Karin Housley is currently leading for the Minnesota State Senate in District 39. Projections have her ahead of challenger Josiah Hill.
Housely currently has 24,356 votes for 52.01% of the total votes cast and Hill currently has 22,436 with 47.91% of the total votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.