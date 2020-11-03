10:15 p.m.
With 22 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.53% of the vote at 26,102 votes. Luthner has received 30.39% of the votes with 11,410 votes. There have been 29 write-in votes.
9:45 p.m.
With 19 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.39% of the vote at 21,614 votes. Luthner has received 30.53% of the votes with 9,509 votes. There have been 25 write-in votes.
9:15 p.m.
With 17 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.3% of the vote at 19,570 votes. Luthner has received 30.62% of the votes with 8,648 votes. There have been 23 write-in votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.