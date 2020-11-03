10:15 p.m.

With 22 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.53% of the vote at 26,102 votes. Luthner has received 30.39% of the votes with 11,410 votes. There have been 29 write-in votes.

9:45 p.m.

With 19 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.39% of the vote at 21,614 votes. Luthner has received 30.53% of the votes with 9,509 votes. There have been 25 write-in votes.

9:15 p.m.

With 17 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.3% of the vote at 19,570 votes. Luthner has received 30.62% of the votes with 8,648 votes. There have been 23 write-in votes.

