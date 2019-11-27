Entry fees waived on ‘Free Park Friday’ to encourage Minnesotans to explore the outdoors
The Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
“On the day after the holiday, I can’t think of anything better than visiting one of Minnesota’s spectacular state parks, with free admission. No matter where you are in the state, you’re likely within about a half-hour’s drive of a state park or recreation area,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a press release.
Research shows that spending time outdoors benefits children and adults, including improving mood, enhancing creative thinking and problem solving, promoting a conservation ethic, and improving physical fitness.
“If you’ve never been to a state park before, this is a great way to extend your holiday a day further and get outdoors with family or friends to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” Erika Rivers, director of DNR’s Parks and Trails Division, said in a press release.
A few parks will offer special programs on Free Park Friday. Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls will host a hike entitled Step Off that Stuffing Hike from 1 to 2 p.m. The event will include a 1-mile hike along the Railroad Trail with wildlife trivia. The event will begin at the Taylors Falls Community Center, located at 312 Government St. The path is mostly flat with one hill.
For more locations and events held on Friday, Nov. 29, visit dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html.
