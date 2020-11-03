11:40 p.m.

With 14 of 15 voting precincts reporting, Bob Dettmer is currently leading the race for Minnesota State Representative in District 39A. Dettmer currently has 15,114 votes for 57.63% of the total votes. 

Ann Mozey is trailing Dettmer with 11,090 votes for 42.29% of the total votes. There are also currently 21 write-in votes.  

