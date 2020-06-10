The St. Croix River Association and Minnesota Land Trust are seeking landowners who want to conserve their forests, lakes, wetlands and river corridors in Pine, Washington, Chisago, Kanabec, Carlton, Aitkin, Mille Lacs, Isanti, and Anoka counties.
The program uses a market-based and cost-effective approach to acquire conservation easements from private landowners in the St. Croix watershed. Properties that have high ecological value will be prioritized among the applications received. MLT will purchase permanent conservation easements from willing landowners with funding from Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund.
A conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust or other qualified agency that permanently limits certain uses of land in order to protect its conservation values. Landowners continue to own and enjoy the land and pay property taxes.
Once created, the conservation easement is binding on all future owners of the property.
Requirements to apply include land that is at least 40 acres in size and located in the St. Croix Watershed.
Applications are being accepted through August 1 for the first ranking period and December 1 for the second period.
To learn more about the program or to apply, contact Bill Penning at 651-262-6403 or bpenning@mnland.org, or visit mnland.org/st-croix-watershed-protection-program-application/.
For more information on forestry in the St. Croix Watershed, contact Nichole Henger at nicholeh@scramail.com or visit mystcroixwoods.org/.
