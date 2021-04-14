Weather permitting, a number of Forest Lake’s spring sports teams will burst into action this week.
While the boys and girls golf teams were able to dodge the raindrops and sneak in a round on Monday, April 12, several other teams were not as fortunate. The boys tennis team saw its season-opening match against Woodbury on Thursday, April 8, postponed by weather, as were the baseball and softball team’s scheduled contests against Irondale on Monday, April 12.
The tennis team hoped to open its season at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, April 13, then begin the home schedule against Irondale on Thursday, April 15, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the baseball and softball teams hoped to open their season on Wednesday, April 14. The baseball team was scheduled to host Stillwater at Schumacher Field that day, while the softball team planned to play Roseville at Northwestern College. Both teams rescheduled their contests at Irondale for Thursday, April 15.
The boys and girls track program is scheduled to open its season on Thursday, April 15, with the boys running at Irondale while the girls compete at Roseville.
