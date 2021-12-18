The Forest Lake wrestling team ran up against two difficult opponents when it took on Hastings and Northfield in the Raider Duals on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Rangers suffered a 56-12 loss to the host school and were beaten by Northfield 44-22.
Northfield was ranked No. 12 in Class 3A rankings of Dec. 9 by The Guillotine, a website devoted to Minnesota wrestling, while Hastings is just outside the top 12.
This week Forest Lake will compete at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament hosted by Rochester Community and Technical College on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18. RCTC is now coached by Andy Hackenmueller, a former assistant coach for the Rangers.
