SP wrestling SA.jpg

Photo by Rachel Brisbois

The Forest Lake wrestling team is heading down to Rochester this weekend, Dec. 20-21, to take part in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, one of the largest annual wrestling events in the state. Wrestlers from Forest Lake and 42 other teams, including a few guests from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Oklahoma, will battle for medals from the prestigious event. As a team, the Rangers are rated No. 4 in Minnesota, and the three squads in front of them (No. 1 Shakopee, No. 2 Stillwater and No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville) will be among the field down south. There are four Rangers ranked in the state individually: Derrick Cardinal (No. 1 at 126 pounds; No. 4 pound-for-pound among all juniors), Dan VanAcker (No. 7 at 132), Tyler Raway (No. 4 at 170) and Pedro Castillo, pictured (No. 4 at 220). 

Tags

Load comments