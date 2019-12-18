Photo by Rachel Brisbois
The Forest Lake wrestling team is heading down to Rochester this weekend, Dec. 20-21, to take part in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, one of the largest annual wrestling events in the state. Wrestlers from Forest Lake and 42 other teams, including a few guests from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Oklahoma, will battle for medals from the prestigious event. As a team, the Rangers are rated No. 4 in Minnesota, and the three squads in front of them (No. 1 Shakopee, No. 2 Stillwater and No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville) will be among the field down south. There are four Rangers ranked in the state individually: Derrick Cardinal (No. 1 at 126 pounds; No. 4 pound-for-pound among all juniors), Dan VanAcker (No. 7 at 132), Tyler Raway (No. 4 at 170) and Pedro Castillo, pictured (No. 4 at 220).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.