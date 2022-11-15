Senior Westin Hoyt was recently selected to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star football game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hoyt said he didn’t know a lot about it before finding out from Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow that he was nominated. Hoyt finished the season with nine touchdowns and more than 800 combined rushing and receiving yards.
“It’s super cool,” Hoyt said. “When I found out that I actually got in, I was super stoked and it’s a pretty cool honor.”
Beeskow said he nominated Hoyt – along with seniors Sam Mills and Ethan Lincoln – because of their significant contributions to the program.
“Westin was selected to play in the game due to his explosive plays and versatility on both sides of the ball,” Beeskow said. “He was a key figure we could lean on all season when we needed a big play in all three phases. He was a joy to coach and I am extremely proud he gets this recognition in the all-star game.”
Senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler said he is proud of Hoyt and that it will be a prime opportunity for him.
As for what it’s like playing with him on the field?
“It makes my job a lot easier…it definitely helps having a really good talent like that where he can just make plays out of nowhere,” Zeidler said.
