Hoyt Football.JPG

Senior Westin Hoyt is headed to the 2022 Minnesota All-Star Football Game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

 Submitted photo

Senior Westin Hoyt was recently selected to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star football game that will be played on Saturday, Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hoyt said he didn’t know a lot about it before finding out from Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow that he was nominated. Hoyt finished the season with nine touchdowns and more than 800 combined rushing and receiving yards.

Tags

Load comments