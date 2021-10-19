Forest Lake native Matt Wallner played a key role on the Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball team that advanced to the finals of the High-A Central Championship Series.
Wallner played in 66 games for the Kernels and finished with a .264 batting average while tying for third on the team with 15 home runs and finishing fourth with 47 RBIs.
The left-handed hitting outfielder missed time during the season because of a broken hamate bone suffered in late May. Wallner had surgery on the small bone in his hand and missed two months of action.
Cedar Rapids finished second in the High-A Central’s West Division with a 67-53 record, losing to Quad Cities in the best-of-3 Championship Series finals.
Wallner began this season ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the Twins minor-league system by MLB.com.
