Volleyball USE.jpeg

The Rangers volleyball team defeated four teams en route to their win the Centennial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.

 Submitted photo

Rangers lose to Stillwater but win four games in tournament success

The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team (2-2, 12-5) hopes their tournament win at the Centennial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, will point the team in the right direction.

