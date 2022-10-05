Rangers lose to Stillwater but win four games in tournament success
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team (2-2, 12-5) hopes their tournament win at the Centennial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, will point the team in the right direction.
The team has struggled with injuries as of late, affecting team chemistry, according to Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm.
“I think it’s a lot of things. It’s hard to find that chemistry when you have different players in positions, or the level of practice doesn’t necessarily get to reach its potential or peak when you don’t have people firing on all cylinders to get us to play at our top level,” Alm said.
The injuries run across the board, from concussions and injuries involving ankles, knees, wrists and shoulder rotator cuffs. That puts a pressure on other players because they feel the need to do more than expected, according to Alm.
Forest Lake lost in three sets to Stillwater in a conference game on Wednesday, Sept. 28, where the team struggled to “choose shots to get around the Ponies’ solid block and [struggled] with our serving locations,” Alm added.
The Rangers came back from the loss, though, and took down Hopkins, Two Rivers, North Branch and then Centennial at the tournament last weekend.
“Well, we certainly hope that’s the direction it goes,” Alm said about the tournament providing confidence ahead.
In the championship game against Centennial, Forest Lake served at 91%, earning eight access and hitting at a .200 kill efficiency – below their season average, Alm said. The team also finished with nine blocks, 45 digs and a 2.04 serve receive rating.
“It was a good win against Centennial,” Alm said of the Rangers’ win in three sets. “They’re a good team, so it’s nice to see us step up and play like we can.”
There were a lot of highlights in the win against the Cougars, who are 14-3 overall this season.
Junior Katie Brandl earned 25 setting assists in the game while junior Maddie Muellner finished with 10 kills and a .444 kill efficiency.
“Muellner really stepped in and played tough all the way around,” Alm said of her junior who is dealing with a knee injury.
Senior Bethany Weiss contributed eight kills, five blocks, a .296 kill efficiency and 2.40 passer rating.
“Even through some shoulder issues, … she’s been still a leader, always a competitor on the floors,” Alm said. “She’s aware of just where people are at, so she really tries to pull them together, so I think that’s been positive.”
Senior Kaysie Bakke had five kills and a 2.33 passer rating. Sophomore Kenna Murphy earned six kills and led the outsides with a .150 kill efficiency.
“Murphy provided [an] opportunity to just kind of step in when somebody needed a mental break or just to change the dynamics a little bit on the floor,” Alm said. “She really came in and did a nice, solid job on the day, so that was fun to see.”
Alm also mentioned junior Lillian Desrosier, who came up with several important blocks against the Cougars.
“She’s just been solid and steady, and sometimes flies under the radar, but she had some really nice line shots and then some key blocks in key moments,” Alm said of her right-side hitter.
Alm said it was “nice” to get their non-starters some playing time early in the day because those opportunities aren’t always available.
The Rangers have their most important game of the week coming up against first-place, conference leader East Ridge.
“They are beatable, and we can play with anybody, providing more clicking and hopefully being all healthy,” Alm said.
Alm said energy, enthusiasm and passing are three major keys moving forward.
“[Passing] is always a big thing that we talk about because we really need to establish our middle and keep the defense guessing,” Alm said.
The Rangers were scheduled to play against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 4, after press time and East Ridge at home on Thursday, Oct. 6.
