Senior Bethany Weiss hits the ball with teammate junior Katie Brandl to her right against conference-rival Mounds View in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

 Hannah Davis

The Rangers have won 11 of past 13 games heading into section play against C-I

The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team closed out their regular season with a win against Mounds View in a conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, getting the job done in three sets (25-16, 25-15 and 25-13).

