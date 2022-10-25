The Rangers have won 11 of past 13 games heading into section play against C-I
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team closed out their regular season with a win against Mounds View in a conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, getting the job done in three sets (25-16, 25-15 and 25-13).
“That was an expectation for many of our matches all season if we were healthy and everyone’s available. ... I think we’re moving in the right direction and can rest people as needed and hopefully we can avoid sickness and any additional rolled ankles,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
The team served at 93%, hit at a .271 kill efficiency and had 17 blocks in the game.
“The real focus of our game was the amazing amount of blocks we had,” Alm said.
Senior Kaysie Bakke led the team with 13 kills while junior Lindsey Johnson finished the game with no hitting errors, four kills and a .364 kill efficiency. Senior Madison Messingham and junior Katie Brandl were strong defensively with 11 and 12 digs, respectively.
Alm said senior Bethany Weiss and junior Maddie Muellner were “impressive” in the middle with eight kills a piece and hitting above .400 kill efficiency.
Weiss played all the way around against Mounds View, which “certainly contributed to the number of blocks and the cohesiveness of the team,” Alm said. It was her first game back after playing libero for three weeks while she dealt with an injury.
“She’s one of the top hitter blockers in the state, so that was a loss,” Alm said. “So getting her back, hopefully able to fully swing, we’ll see, but that’s what we were on the mend for.”
Including tournament play, the team has gone 11-2 in the regular season in October, and the team’s peak this season is coming at just the right time with section play this week.
“We’ve had a good run coming together and having a nice little push here that needs to continue,” Alm said.
The Rangers finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-3 record in conference play and 19-7 record overall.
Passing will play an important role in section play in addition to the team focusing and playing with energy on the court.
“When we play them, it’s going to be more about us taking care of business and dialing in and moving our feet, playing with energy, even though they’re going to earn a point or two here or there,” Alm said.
She added: “It’s [also] about our passing and taking care of the ball, first and foremost, on our side. But also kind of like [the game against] Mounds View, we shut down their big hitters, and that deflates a team.”
Forest Lake played Cambridge-Isanti in the opening round of section play on Tuesday, Oct. 25, after press time.
