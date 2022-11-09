The Rangers’ impressive October run not enough to help earn state tournament berth
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team fell short – losing in three sets – against Centennial in the Section 7AAAA championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, ending their season after an impressive 13-2 run in October that finished with section wins over Cambridge-Isanti and Andover.
“Centennial played really well and we just didn’t really seem to get in that rhythm,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said. “So it’s not like we didn’t battle, but yet we struggled on multiple fronts. … I think nerves got a little in play there.”
The Cougars took a 22-13 in the first set before the Rangers rallied back to get within 2 points but ultimately couldn’t complete the comeback, losing 25-21 in both the first two sets. Forest Lake came up short in the third set, losing 25-22 in another close set.
“They ran a fast offense and we seemed to be a step behind and, again, they really had us scrambling,” Alm said.
Alm said the girls were “just a little out of sync” and it was a struggle to come up with a set win against the Cougars’ offense.
“We couldn’t even push it another set, which was really one of the goals as we dropped set one,” she said.
Both senior Kaysie Bakke and junior Katie Brandl had 15 digs in the game with Brandl also adding 36 assists. Junior Maddie Muellner and senior Bethany Weiss had 11 and 14 kills, respectively, and junior Lindsey Johnson had nine digs.
“We did have a good year, especially with all the ups and downs of injuries and changing lineups and all of that,” Alm said.
This season, Brandl served at 96% with 31 blocks, 37 ace serves and 856 setting assists. Weiss served at 95%, leading the team with 255 digs and 57 blocks as well as being third on the team with 209 kills. Bakke led the team with 313 kills and finished second with 235 digs. Muellner finished the season with 50 blocks, 236 kills and a team-leading .329 kill efficiency. Johnson led with 43 aces and was third with 213 digs. Senior Madison Messingham was top three in both serving (93%) and 33 aces.
The Rangers will lose seven seniors, including Weiss and Bakke, who Alm said are “hard to replace” but hopes the younger players will step up next year. The team dealt with it last year, too, so it will just take time to see how they can mesh and maximize their potential.
Forest Lake finished fourth in Suburban East Conference (6-3, 21-8) with 6 points, behind East Ridge, Stillwater and Irondale. The team participated in three tournaments during the season, finishing third at the Shakopee tournament in September, winning the Centennial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1, and finishing second in a tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.
“We’ve been fortunate to have really quality seasons for many years, and we have kids that put in a lot of time and effort in their fitness levels and volleyball in general as well,” Alm said.
