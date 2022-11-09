VB01.JPG

Junior Maddie Muellner sends a spike to the Centennial floor during the Rangers’ loss against Centennial in the Section 7AAAA championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Blaine High School.

The Rangers’ impressive October run not enough to help earn state tournament berth

The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team fell short – losing in three sets – against Centennial in the Section 7AAAA championship game on Thursday, Nov. 3, ending their season after an impressive 13-2 run in October that finished with section wins over Cambridge-Isanti and Andover.

