Team hopes success continues against better competition
After winning their season opener against Anoka, the Forest Lake volleyball team followed it up with a win in their only game last week on Tuesday, Aug. 30 against Blaine, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Blaine took the first set 25-22, but the Rangers won the following three with a plus 23 point differential. Juniors Lindsey Johnson and Maddie Muellner and senior Bethany Weiss earned a combined 32 points and eight ace serves from the service line. Muellner, Bakke and Weiss also finished with 14, 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Junior Katie Brandl, who had 39 setting assists, also played a prominent role in the game.
“Brandl was amazing as our quarterback, making multiple phenomenal plays [and] correcting tight passes for hitter connections,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said.
Alm said that it was “not exciting” to drop the first set because there are high expectations to finish at the top of the conference this season. But they “turned that around fairly quickly,” she said, just like they did against Anoka.
“We just continue to really dial in and focus at practice to continue an upward trajectory,” Alm said of starting the season with two wins.
Neither of the games were against Suburban East conference opponents, so the schedule will be more demanding against conference play in a few weeks.
“That will demand a lot from us to hopefully finish at the top of our conference or near the top but being able to compete every match is our first priority and first goal,” Alm said.
Passing is a key ingredient in the Rangers’ success and needs to be against conference opponents.
“I mean, we have offensive power,” Alm said. “So when we can stay in system and really hold blocks, meaning that we’re able to set our middles, but yet then you can throw the ball outside. That is effective and critical to our game. So when our passing is not fantastic, then that minimizes our potential offensive weapons. So it’s kind of the key, so passing is a big deal.”
While it’s still very early in the season, Alm’s first impression of the team is positive.
“I mean, we have kids that are willing to buy in [and] work hard, really just trying to define roles on the team and being able to utilize multiple players,” Alm said.
Alm said there have been sequences of “fantastic passing” that have “kept opponents guessing.”
Adjustments are of course being made, since it’s early in the season, and Alm is still figuring out who can step into certain roles. A wild card right now is the back defensive specialist spot, which is still up for grabs, with Seniors Madison Messingham, Lacey Marsh and Kaylee Marx currently all vying for the spot.
Alm said Muellner and Bakke are “doing a lot of great things” and Weiss is “bringing so many positives to our team,” even though she’s not “100% dialed in” because she’s coming off an injury.
The Rangers played Tuesday, Sept. 6 against Champlin Park after press time and are scheduled to play Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Andover.
“We continue to work on our feet,” Alm said. “Quickness and efficiency will be important as we continue to have tough competition in the upcoming week.”
