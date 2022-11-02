Forest Lake’s success continues heading into game against Centennial
The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team is heading to the section final against Centennial after two straight section wins in three sets. The Rangers finish October with a 13-2 record (21-7 overall) and have heated up at the prime time of the season.
“It just took some time to mesh and to understand roles and how we get on a page together is way more important than an individual at any given time,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said of the team buying in during October.
Forest Lake opened up the playoffs in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, against Cambridge-Isanti, where they honored junior Katie Brandl for hitting the 2,000 set assist milestone and won in three sets.
The Rangers won 25-17 in the first set and Alm said the team played “pretty strong” right out of the gate before they went on a pause in the second set before junior Lindsey Johnson went on a 14-point run.
“She serves tough and that kind of shifted the momentum, obviously again, as she was going through that,” Alm said. “She’s been a solid player all season, and we have people that probably catch eyes more often. Although, when you really study the game, she’s been a solid passer all year and defender and a very capable front-row player as well.”
Forest Lake decisively won 25-14 in the third set and finished the match hitting .379 and serving 91% with six aces to advance to the Section 7AAAA semifinal match against Andover.
“We were firing really on all cylinders hitting as well,” Alm said of the win.
Senior Kaysie Bakke finished the game with 15 kills, 16 digs and a .414 kill efficiency while senior Bethany Weiss had 13 kills and a .458 kill efficiency. Junior Maddie Muellner earned eight kills and Johnson notched 19 points and 11 digs.
In the Section 7AAAA semifinal match against Andover, Forest Lake won the first set 25-17 before they dug themselves into a hole in the second set, according to Alm, but the Rangers still came away with a 25-20 win.
“[Senior] Madison Messingham had some tough serves and just good team play overall,” Alm said of the second set. “We had multiple very timely blocks and big kills again.”
Alm said Weiss is “a big factor” for them, which is why they were patient and had her play libero for so long to make sure she was healthy for section play.
The Rangers won the third set to advance in crazy fashion. The team let their 20-18 lead slip away and Andover didn’t just crawl back to tie it, but they also took a 25-24 lead on the verge of forcing a fourth set.
“We were in position to really take care of the match and then we let them creep, creep in and then tie it up,” Alm said.
Forest Lake managed to tie it back up at 25 and then 26 before winning the final 2 points on the strength of a tip to the corner by Muellner and blocks by Bakke and Muellner to win 28-26.
The team served at 92% with nine aces in the game. Messingham and Johnson were 18/18 and 15/15, respectively, in the serving category and combined for 19 points and four aces. Johnson also accumulated 17 digs in the game. Weiss had six blocks and 16 kills in the front row while Bakke led the team with a 2.38 passer rating.
The Rangers will face Centennial on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 7AAAA section championship.
“They’re excited [and] looking forward to that opportunity for sure,” Alm said. “I think they have confidence, they know they can win, but they also know that they need to perform and take care of business.”
