Volleyball USE.JPG

Katie Brandl and Bethany Weiss go up for the block in the Rangers’ win against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Brandl marked her 2,000th assist with a celebration after the game.

 Submitted photo

Forest Lake’s success continues heading into game against Centennial

The Forest Lake Rangers volleyball team is heading to the section final against Centennial after two straight section wins in three sets. The Rangers finish October with a 13-2 record (21-7 overall) and have heated up at the prime time of the season.

Tags

Load comments