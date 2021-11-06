Forest Lake graduate Jeremiah VanAcker captured the individual title at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship run at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday, Oct. 30.
VanAcker, a sophomore at Crown College, finished the 8K course in a time of 26:53.6, a little less than 10 seconds in front of his nearest competitor. By finishing in the top eight, VanAcker received All-UMAC First Team honors.
VanAcker also is the first runner in Crown College history to win an individual title in a league cross-country meet.
VanAcker and the Storm are ranked third in the National Christian College Athletic Association rankings and will compete in the national meet in Joplin, Missouri, on Friday, Nov. 12.
